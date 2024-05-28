Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Flip 6 rumored to be costlier than expected

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have long been rumored to launch in July. However, the latest rumors suggest a new launch date and a higher price tag.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are expected to break cover at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July, but this hasn’t stopped the continuous barrage of leaks and rumors about the upcoming phones.

In its report, a Greek publication, Techmaniacs, says these devices will be €100 costlier than their predecessors. If true, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may start at $1900 while the Z Flip 6 may begin at $1100.

The report, citing “very authoritative sources,” also says that the launch date of these two devices may be changed. It says that the South Korean tech giant will now host the launch event in Paris on July 24 instead of July 10. If correct, the phones would launch just two days before the Olympic Games start.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The publication feels that this would give the company more visibility and a better opportunity to market its products, as Samsung is one of the official sponsors of the mega sporting event.

Samsung

However, this contradicts a May 23 report from a South Korean daily, which claims that the Galaxy Unpacked Event will take place on July 10.

The Techmanics report also rules out the possibility of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim launch. It concurs with a previous report suggesting that the additional foldable phones may arrive with the Galaxy S25 series early next year.

Article continues after ad

Besides the two foldable phones, Samsung is also expected to update its wearables lineup. The Galaxy Ring, which was teased during the January Galaxy Unpacked event, may finally be announced alongside new Galaxy smartwatches.