How to win free Asus ROG Ally handheld during CES 2024

CES 2024 is underway, and Asus is set to give away ROG Ally handhelds every minute during their yearly presentation. Here’s everything we know about how to enter to win a free Asus ROG Ally handheld.

Over the last couple of years, PC gaming handhelds have taken over the industry as a portable way to play your favorite games on the go without having to invest in yet another platform like the Nintendo Switch.

One of the first major handheld releases was from Asus, who created the ROG Ally, and now they’re giving some away during their CES 2024 event.

Here’s how to win a free Asus ROG Ally during CES 2024.

Win free ROG Ally during CES 2024 event

To have the chance at winning a free Asus ROG Ally, you must watch the live stream on YouTube or their website on January 8, 2024, starting at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET/11 pm GMT.

From there, Asus has laid out the three steps that you must take to enter during the live stream:

Watch the stream on YouTube or the website linked above

During the livestream, a secret code will appear. Users will need to collect a total of 5 characters.

After you collect the characters, put them into the gleam link provided along with your information to enter

The Asus ROG Ally is a fairly compact Windows 11-based handheld that features a plethora of features, including programmable back buttons and a touch screen.

You can play just about every PC game imaginable with it, assuming you’re okay with turning the graphics down quite a bit on bigger games like Starfield and Alan Wake 2.

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.

