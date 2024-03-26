How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2024: Dates, streams, more

Apple has finally announced its Worldwide Developers Conference for 2024. Here’s everything we know about Apple WWDC 2024 including how to watch and when it’s happening.

Apple has officially announced WWDC 2024, saying they’ll spotlight the latest advancements in Apple’s software across mobile, MacOS, and VisionOS.

The WWDC event takes place every year around the beginning of summer, and features the latest in software upgrades with the occasional product reveal like the Apple Vision Pro.

WWDC will take place starting on June 10, 2024, and will run through June 14, 2024. If you want to watch it online, Apple says they’ll have live streams available on the Apple Developer App, the Apple Website, and YouTube.

Article continues after ad

What could Apple announce during WWDC 2024?

No software or product announcements have yet been confirmed for WWDC 2024. However, Apple will likely announce improvements and new updates to its software across its entire ecosystem. iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and VisionOS are all at the forefront during WWDC.

Article continues after ad

Apple will likely announce iOS 18 during the keynote, which is rumored to be the “biggest” update to the OS ever. Other rumors include AI being used to upgrade Siri and various other features inside of MacOS and iOS.

Specific details of everything are unknown as of writing, however, so we’ll have to wait until the event to see what Apple has up its sleeve.