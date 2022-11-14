Best Black Friday Samsung deals 2022: Early deals, TVs & more

Samsung is not pulling any punches this year, with their early deals for Black Friday already impressing before the big day.
So far this Black Friday month, Samsung seems to be teasing us with what’s to come on the actual big day. With their Samsung S22 Ultra, Watch and monitors all on sale with massive discounts, we’re fully expecting to see far more come in the ensuing weeks.
The deals might be thin right now, but we’re being lead to believe this isn’t the end for Samsung’s direct store’s offering. Also included is the Samsung Ark, their wild curved monitor that can spin vertically, as well as the Flip and Fold phones.
Samsung phones Black Friday deals
|Product
|From
|Was
|Galaxy S22
|449.99
|849.99
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|374.99
|1199.99
|Galaxy Fold 4
|569.99
|1919.99
|Galaxy Flip 4
|209.99
|1059.99
Samsung gaming monitor Black Friday deals
On the gaming front, monitors are included, but not yet properly reduced. This includes the Odyssey Neo G8, which still stands at $1500, but we expect that to get the same deep discount that the rest of their current line up does.
|Monitor
|Price
|Was
|55” Odyssey Ark 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen
|2799.99
|3499.99
|49″ CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED Gaming Monitor
|849.99
|1199.99
|27″ Odyssey G55T Gaming WQHD 144Hz 1ms HDR Curved Gaming Monitor
|319.99
|191.99
|32″ G5 Odyssey Gaming Monitor With 1000R Curved Screen
|239.99
|399.99
We’re thinking that the savings on internal NVMes, microSD cards and external drives will come much later in the coming weeks, as Samsung plans to launch the NVMe SSD 990 Pro. On Amazon and Best Buy, we’ve already seen the older variations get deep discounts and suspect that Samsung will follow suit.
Samsung TV Black Friday deals
In a massive red box, it seems as though Samsung will be discounting the Neo QLED 4K and 8K TV line up to $2000, which is an astronomical saving on some great looking screens.
|TV
|Price
|Was
|Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
|3297.99
|4997.99
|Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
|2599.99
|3299.99
|Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
|1599.99
|2299.99
|Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
|1399.99
|1899.99
|Class QN95B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
|2399.99
|2999.99
|Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
|1449.99
|2099.99
If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.