The Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor looks absurd, futuristic

No strangers to massive monitors, Samsung are prepping the launch of their 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K monitor and it looks great. Weird, but great.

Revealed at CES earlier this year, the Odyssey Ark’s main selling point is that it works the same vertically, as it would horizontally.

In this ‘cockpit’ mode, the 55-inch, 4K monitor has been shown to split into different segments, allowing you to maximize the full width of the monitor without having to run games in windowed mode and such.

Rotating the Ark into its vertical seems easy enough, with no reports from other outlets about it being too top-heavy.

The Odyssey Ark can save these layouts for you to access at any time and comes with Samsung’s new gaming hub. Here, you’ll be able to launch Nvidia or Xbox streaming services. You could have a couple of apps running while using your PC or console at the same time.

Engadget does detail that you won’t be able to output two HDMI inputs at the same time, unlike the Odyssey Neo G9 and that Multi-View only supports up to three apps or two apps and an input.

Samsung Odyssey Ark brightness and HDR

Samsung

Samsung has fitted the Odyssey Ark with a mini-LED panel to assist with how it presents HDR. Each area that HDR focuses on, whites and blacks, will be amplified by the 14-bit panel and the thousands of mini LEDs that light it up.

HDR is rated at 2000 nits, making it well above the standard for true HDR10+, which needs to be at a minimum of 600 nits brightness. Samsung state that the typical brightness will be around 600 nits or cd/m.

They have also clarified that the Ark’s mini-LEDs aren’t as capable as OLED panels, but do have better contrast than their previous monitor outings by four times.

Samsung will be selling the Odyssey Ark for $3,500 but is knocking off $100 for those that sign up early and includes a free SSD with each purchase in the UK during this offer.

Samsung Odyssey Ark key specs:

Screen size: 55-inch

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Resolution: 3840×2160 (4K)

HDR: Quantum HDR 2000 (HDR10+)

Mini LED

Response time: 1ms

Refresh rate: 165Hz

Panel type: VA

Screen curve: 1000R

FreeSync Premium Pro

You can get the Samsung Odyssey Ark from Samsung US and Samsung UK.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.