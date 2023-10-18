Scuf Envision Pro review: A truly next-generation PC controller

The Scuf Envision Pro redefines what a PC controller can be in 2023.

While Scuf is no stranger to boutique-built custom pro-level gamepads, this Scuf Envision Pro ditches console conventions to become its own beast, as it is all the stronger for it.

The brand has previously reimagined what the PS5 DualSense could be like with Esports-grade functionality with the Scuf Reflex Pro and has given the Xbox Series X’s gamepad a revision with the Scuf Instinct Pro. However, the gloves are off now, and it’s all about delivering top-end functionality on PC for a price that’s hard to argue against.

Without question, the Scuf Envision Pro is one of the best PC controllers for gaming and is worth your time and attention. Read on to find out exactly what sets it apart from other high-end gamepads in the crowded aftermarket space.

Key specs

Connectivity: USB-C; 2.4 GHz Wireless

Compatibility: PC

Price: $179.99

Features: hybrid adjustable triggers, exchangeable thumbsticks, reprogrammable paddles, microswitch D-pad, microswitch face buttons, G-key Windows shortcut bar

Where to buy: Scuf

Included in the box: Scuf Envision Pro wireless controller, Envision Wireless Dongle, Braided 6ft/2m USB-C Cable, 2x Additional Thumbsticks, 2x Side Action (SAX) Blanking Plates, 2x Inner Paddle Blanking Plates, Inner paddle Removal Tool.

Design

The Scuf Envision Pro may not be linked to any particular console conventions, but that hasn’t stopped the DNA from sharing similarities. That’s because this gamepad shares design cues from both the Xbox Wireless Controller’s D-Pad and face buttons, but it features the ergonomic shape and symmetrical stick placement of the DualSense.

It’s for the better, though, as you’re getting the best of both worlds with the Scuf Envision Pro, without the drawbacks of each console’s respective OEM model. In terms of its more conventional design aspects, Scuf made the right decision of incorporating not only mouse-click style microswitches into the D-pad but also the face buttons. This low level of actuation provides instant feedback when buttons are pressed with no sponginess of excess travel to speak of. There’s vibration which can be turned on and off in software, too, so you aren’t missing out on the rumble for the sake of competitive features.

It also feels good in the hand with a premium finish and a respectable weight of 285g. The way to describe the face buttons, triggers, and bumpers is tactile and responsive. The sticks themselves are subtly concave with ribbed edges which means your thumbs won’t slide off them too easily, either.

The Scuf Envision Pro can be used wired or wirelessly and comes with a braided USB-C cable and a 2.4 GHz Wireless adapter, so you’ve got options when sitting close to the desk and further away. The manufacturer claims there’s a wireless range of up to 45 feet.

Features

New to the Scuf Envision Pro are the G-Keys which are five on-board buttons that can be mapped to macros, Windows shortcuts, or anything else you may need at a moment’s notice. They also light up and can be customized via the iCue app. This can be used to control the media functionality such as mute, volume up and down, of your in-game audio, or be mapped as extra keys you wouldn’t normally be able to map onto a traditional gamepad.

Another strength of Scuf’s latest controller is the addition of the hybrid trigger stop system. Previous gamepads from the company, such as the Instinct and Reflex could be customized to include hairline trigger stops or offer the full pull with no inbetween. That changes with the Envision Pro, however, much like with the DualSense Edge and Victrix BFG Pro, you can now choose between an instant mouse click or the full range of motion on the fly. It’s a great change, and a welcome addition further adding to the versatility of this new pad on PC for different genres.

Returning from the aforementioned Scuf controller are the programmable paddles on the rear. Through the iCue application on PC, you’re able to set profiles and change on the fly with the dedicated button housed between the two thumbsticks. This means you could have the X, Y, A, and B face buttons mirrored on the back of the pad for certain games, and map directional inputs to the rear for last-minute quick turns in driving games. It’s something that the manufacturer has been working on for several years and this is the best version seen to date, partially due to its native PC-first compatibility through software. This also applies to the side-action buttons, too.

Through iCue you can further adjust things such as thumbstick deadzones and sensitivity settings which the controller will remember when mapped to profiles. This means you can easily change from different settings depending on the genre. Built-in are additional preconfigured profiles for shooters, battle royale, racing, sports, action/adventure, and fighting games, so most of the broad strokes are covered here.

Gaming performance

Using the Scuf Envision Pro for PC gaming has been exceptional across the board. As someone who has had many years of experience with the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, the Victrix BFG Pro, the DualSense, Nacon Revolution X, and other top-end controllers for the platform, this new addition easily outclasses them all.

It was particularly noticeable when playing competitive fighting games such as Mortal Kombat 1 and Guilty Gear: Strive with the microswitch-enabled D-pad and face buttons providing a level of immediacy and precision that no other controller I’ve tested has. Already, after a few days of testing, it made going back to a standard mushy membrane D-pad something I was very reluctant to do. I found myself able to execute more advanced Kameo cancels and special cancels mid-combo in the latter game with confidence.

Being able to assign dedicated profiles to the controller also meant that swapping from fighting games to the likes of a racer such as Forza Motorsport was a joy. This is where the hybrid hairline triggers came in handy, as they went from the mouse-click immediacy to the full pull of motion without having to choose one or the other. It was also appreciated in action titles like Gotham Knights and Payday 3. It’s made going back to more traditional controllers on PC particularly challenging.

Half of my time testing the Scuf Envision Pro was spent with the controller plugged into the top of my PC’s I/O and the latter half was spent with the controller in wireless mode. While I feared there may be latency issues, this couldn’t be further from the truth as the side-by-side differences were identical to my eye. In terms of battery life, I have played around 12 hours’ worth of gaming and still have around 50% battery left, which positions the wireless functionality at around 25-30 hours. This is with the brightness set to medium and the RGB lightbar disabled.

Should you buy it?

If you’re after a highly versatile, well-built, and competitively priced Esports-grade controller for PC gaming then you should absolutely consider the Scuf Envision Pro.

The verdict: 4/5

This model takes everything great about the console-derived Instinct and Reflex lines while adding its own spin without increasing the price. With an excellent D-pad, leading face buttons, and great triggers, this is absolutely a controller you should consider if you are looking for pro-level performance on PC.

