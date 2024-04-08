This new arcade stick comes with a retro Dreamcast VMU & it looks incredible

When you’re no stranger to arcade sticks, a lot of them can be pretty unremarkable, but the upcoming TR Octopus Arcade stick is shaping up to be the ultimate arcade stick, thanks to promising customization options and support for a huge number of platforms.

Modern arcade sticks are getting pretty wild. From leverless options to bigger traditional sticks, the market has become flooded over the past year thanks to the advent of new consoles, and popular titles such as Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8.

Now, Turkey-based TR Arcade Stick has launched their “Octopus” arcade stick, which has some pretty serious Dreamcast vibes. For those not in the know, the Dreamcast arcade stick is a fairly iconic piece of hardware, bringing an arcade-true six-button layout for titles like Soul Calibur, Marvel vs Capcom 2, and more.

Most arcade sticks today are based, in some form, on the Dreamcast’s arcade stick. While many have now opted for Viewlix-style layouts instead in a wide range of form factors, the TR Octopus arcade stick stays true to its roots- right down to a little display that evokes the classic VMU of yore, but with even more power and customization under the hood.

The TR Octopus stick supports over 20 platforms natively, thanks to a partnership with Brook Gaming, which also brings platforms like the PS5 into view: no extra dongles necessary. The device was initially funded on IndieGoGo, where it smashed through its goal in under six hours, having raised over $150,000 throughout the duration of the campaign. Now, the team is working on refining the stick to make it even more feature-packed.

“Our Octopus Arcade Stick is a testament to our commitment to detail and quality,” stated Yunus Emre, CEO of TR Fight Stick in a press release. The body of the stick will also use premium CNC’d aluminum, something we’ve only really previously seen in the high-end Victrix Pro FS series. But, more changes are on the way.

The OLED VMU-style screen has moved to the center, and support for multiple layouts is also being worked on. So, if you prefer a leverless hitbox-style layout on your stick, you’ll be able to get access to custom plates to mod the stick further.

While the stick has completed its initial crowdfunding phase, you’ll soon be able to pick one up for yourself around June 2024, the company’s IndieGoGo claims. This is one of the most exciting stick releases we’ve seen in some time, and will be keeping a close eye on further developments.