Our favorite 8BitDo retro controller just got a big discount on Amazon

Retro gaming fans owe it to themselves to add the 8BitDo Pro 2 to their gaming setup while it’s 20% off on Amazon.

Having a huge library of retro games at the touch of a button is one of the best features of modern consoles. Yet, modern console controllers don’t quite capture the same feeling as gaming back in the day.

8BitDo has been rectifying this issue over the years, releasing new controllers that feel right at home in your hands, just like the SNES controllers of your childhood. The 8BitDo Pro 2 controller is one of those gamepads, compatible with Apple hardware, the Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and even the Steam Deck.

The retro-inspired controller takes after the SNES gamepad, but it is chock-loaded with extras. If you’re in the market for a wireless retro controller, the 8BitDo is a bargain while it’s 20$ off Amazon.

The Pro 2 controller makes up for the lack of a D-pad on the Switch Joy-cons, with its comfortable and responsive button layout. The controller features not only a D-pad, two joysticks, and an ABYX layout, as well as triggers and two programmable back buttons.

Just note that this version does not have the recently announced hall effect stick upgrade.

If like us, you have a lot of hardware at your disposal, the Pro 2 controller is compatible with multiple devices. The retro controller is officially supported by Apple to be compatible with most modern iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV.

With its 4-way mode switch, you can instantly pair it via Bluetooth with whatever device you want. Or, if you prefer a traditional wired experience, you can use the included USB cable.

If you’re shopping for a retro controller that feels like the real thing, but is loaded with modern features, the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller is ideal, especially at a discounted price.

