Black Friday deals on gaming chairs 2022: What to expect

Gaming chairs are one of the biggest things in the industry right now, so grabbing one during Black Friday will be a must. Here’s what to expect.

No one could have predicted that furniture for gaming enthusiasts would have taken over the industry like it did. These cushioned, racing car-inspired chairs are constantly in, with brands clamoring after getting their own version behind the biggest streamers or even, chess masters, behinds.

The thing is, when we talk about the furniture here on Dexerto, we always want to recommend some of the very top, expensive versions. They’re usually the most comfortable, less backbreaking and sometimes, we even want to recommend something a little different.

However, gaming chairs can be super expensive, and we don’t really expect anyone to go out and immediately buy a new one. Corsair, Razer and Secretlab all have their chairs up for several hundred dollars, while budget options that are actually decent, are hard to come by.

That’s why Black Friday has become the perfect storm of chair purchasing, as we can heartily recommend some of the chairs that would usually be out of reach for a lot of people.

Prices come way down around this time of year, especially with the big name brands, as they’ll be ushering in a new lineup of furniture for the next year or wanting to get rid of excess older chairs that they’re no longer willing to promote.

So what should you expect from Black Friday and the various chair manufacturers? Well, let’s take a look at the last couple of years of Black Friday deals around the gaming chair phenomenon.

Secretlab Black Friday deals

Secretlab

We’re going to go out on a limb and say the company best known for gaming chairs, will probably be holding another sale for chairs this Black Friday.

Secretlab currently have dozens of chairs and other pieces of furniture lining their store, which is consistently on sale throughout the year. Right now, on the UK store, there’s up to £200 off and on the US is seeing up to $250 off.

For Black Friday however, in 2021, we saw up to steep discounts on a massive line of chairs. This even included the latest releases and tie-in branded chairs. If you wanted a Batman-themed chair, 2021 was your year to grab one.

This year however, we expect things like the K/DA, League of Legends and Fortnite branded ones to get the deeper discounts, while Overwatch 2 releasing could see tie-in deals with the various chairs relating to that coming down in price.

Corsair deals on gaming chairs

Corsair

It’s still weird to talk about the company that makes our RAM and power supplies making our upholstery, but we digress.

Corsair run sales through the year that see their furniture offerings get heavy discounts. While Corsair seem to be moving into just about every facet of our gaming world, their furniture should see some deep sales from the various third-parties, as well as Corsair themselves come this November.

As for other furniture, we’re unsure if the desks and lighting will see as big a discount.

Razer chairs deals

Razer / BAPE

Razer’s deals usually land around their other hardware, laptops and the like. However, we full expect some sort of deal to crop up over Black Friday for their various chairs. Those looking for something branded, would probably want to keep an eye on the Hello Kitty and Genshin Impact chairs.

While these are their special editions, we do expect the regular versions to get much better discounts, less overhead costs and licenses to worry about.

Razer are usually pretty good around big sales, so if you’re in the market for a gaming chair, you’d probably want to keep tabs on them just in case.

Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart gaming chair discounts this Black Friday

We’ve decided to lump these three together, as they all have the same habit of housing similar looking, but different branded chairs, as well as the main three seen above.

Amazon is the worst culprit, but we’ll be sure to go through Best Buy and Walmart with a fine toothcomb to ensure that nothing of low quality hits your house at any point.

We’re also going to be using them for our budget options, as while they do stock a lot of off-brand versions of gaming chairs, there’s still some, like the X-Rocker, that deserve a spot.