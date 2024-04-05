Razer Iskur V2 review: Gimmick-free support

The Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair puts comfort and support before all else, in a comfortable but expensive offering from the PC gaming brand.

Since the advent of live streaming and fancy gaming setups, just about every tech brand you can imagine has gaming chair of some kind. Some brands even offer multiple gaming chairs, each fitted with flashy gimmicks intended to be the cherry on top of your gaming PC setup.

If you want a seat with RGB, there’s a gaming chair for that. If you want a seat with a built-in back massager, there’s a gaming chair for that. In a sea of cool and fancy gimmicks, the basic requirement of adequate back support often gets forgotten.

Article continues after ad

Razer has its fair share of flashy products, and the Iskur V2 gaming chair forgoes the features of other chairs and focuses on arguably, the most important area if you’re spending hours of life gaming at your PC desk, proper lumbar back support. I tested the Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair for weeks to tell you if it’s worth the sizable $649.99 price or not.

Article continues after ad

Assembly

Even just the idea of finding the space to lay out large parts, or going through a booklet’s worth of instructions is enough to put me off assembling furniture for life. However, setting up the Iskur V2 gaming chair is genuinely fun.

Article continues after ad

What made the assembly process so simple was its presentation. Upon opening the box, there were instructions printed along the cardboard. This included stating the chair was a “2-player co-op”, as the setup requires some assistance. Along with featuring “+10 hand protection” gloves, meant to make the assembly easier on your hands.

The main instructions for the chair itself came on a novelty-cheque-sized printout. Having the instructions on such a large scale makes it much easier to go through each step than other chairs I’ve assembled in the past.

Not only were the instructions easy to share between my partner and me but each step was clearly identified. This results in a build time of around 20-30 minutes, at a maximum, with all tools required included in the box.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As someone who suffers from joint pain in my hands, having a tool provided with a plastic handle I could grasp onto made setting up the Iskur V2 gaming chair a painless process. But, the novelty-sized instructions and humor found throughout the cardboard instructions were a great touch.

Design

Once the Iskur V2 was put together, I saw the true quality of this piece of gaming furniture. The Razer Iskur V2 is a wide set chair at 51.7cm and can support a height of upwards of 200cm.

For this review, Razer provided us with the EPU-grade synthetic leather version of the chair, in the green colorway, though it’s also available in black, and with an alternative fabric coating. The green colorway still means the majority of the chair is black, but the embroidered logo on the memory foam head cushion, and the stitching of the chair are a signature Razer green.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The chair comes with an up to 152-degree recline, which can be controlled by a small lever on the right-hand side. There are two 4D armrests, which can not only have their height adjusted, but also their distance to the center of the chair.

Dexerto

What sets the Iskur V2 apart from other chairs, is its focus on providing lumbar support, in what Razer has called the “world’s first adaptive and adjustable 6D lumbar support system.” Instead of a bulky back pillow, which I’ve experienced with past gaming chairs, the Iskur V2 comes equipped with a padded back panel which you can adjust to fit with your body.

Article continues after ad

Two dials at either side of the chair can adjust the swivel, and the height and depth of the lumbar panel, so you can find the sweet spot your back needs. My posture has often been described as similar to that of Shaggy from Scooby Doo, so having proper support to my back while at work, or during long hours of typing away to my friends on Discord is a welcome reprieve.

Article continues after ad

Comfort

Dexerto

As a plus-sized individual, trying out any gaming chair can come with some resistance before it’s even out of the box. The Razer Iskur V2 can support up to 299 lbs, yet there’s always a worry that it’s going to feel tight around the waist, or just be entirely uncomfortable.

Article continues after ad

Mainly because of the adjustable armrests, my body feels entirely at home on the Iskur V2. If at any point the armrests feel too close to you, a small switch on either rest can be pressed to push them out further, providing more room.

The Iskur V2 is all about adjustability, so naturally, you can also adjust the height. The lever at the base of the chair, above the 5-star wheelbase, controls the height. It can be awkward to move at first, because of its flat rectangular shape, especially if you’re used to rounded levers. However, as a 5ft9 person, it was easy to find the sweet point best suited my legs. Even better, the detachable head cushion provides adequate support for my head, even as a fairly tall individual.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although it’s likely going to take years to visibly see a difference, I did feel a noticeable change after weeks of using the chair. The regular back pain, that comes with spending most of my free time gaming at my desk and being in my 30s, has considerably lessened. Even during Google meetings, I noticed my shoulders and posture looking more natural.

Should you buy it?

Everything you need to adjust to have the most optimal comfort when gaming away for hours on end is possible with the Razer Iskur V2. From the height of the chair, the position of the lumbar back support, to the position and height of the armrests. Even the head cushion can be adjusted, or removed entirely, as it’s attached via a simple elastic cord.

Article continues after ad

These multiple levels of adjustment come at a price, and at $649.99 the Iskur V2 is one of the more expensive gaming chairs you can add to your setup. Costing likely more than your favorite gaming console is nothing to scoff at, especially when there are features absent that you might come to expect when imagining the ideal gaming chair.

Article continues after ad

Verdict: 4/5

Razer has prioritized quality over gimmicks when it comes to the Iskur V2 gaming chair, and it pays off. Yet the optimal comfort the high-quality chair brings to your back comes with discomfort to your bank account, with its high price point compared to the Secretlab Titan Evo.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.