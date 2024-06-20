Mavix M5 Gaming chair review: It’s got your back

The Mavix brand has been growing in popularity in the past few years. Does its quality match up to its price point?

Though the archetypal ‘gaming chair’ looks like a racing bucket seat, there are other options out there. When it comes to staying comfortable for long hours of work, gaming, or content creation, ergonomics become a very important consideration.

Enter Mavix, a brand that offers a range of ergonomic chairs that are as stylish as they are comfortable while remaining less bulky than many of their gaming chair rivals.

Can the Mavix M5 match up against the likes of SecretLab or Razer when it comes to gaming in comfort?

Key specs

Upholstery: M-Breeze mesh fabric

Maximum load capacity: 124 kg

Features: infinite locking position recliner support, locking wheel casters, dynamic variable lumbar support

Price: $684

Pros Cons Elemax heating, massage and cooling device Assembly instructions only in video format Mesh fabric good for hot weather Plastic parts feel fragile

Assembly

The Mavix M5 is delivered in components that need assembly. This usually wouldn’t be a problem, if the box came with instructions. However, instead, you had to scan a QR code, which sent you to a website with instructions in video format.

There was no other format for the instructions. There was nothing you could download and print, or read on a tablet screen. Not having any kind of alternative format instructions included in the box aside from a video isn’t what you’d expect from a chair that starts at $555.

If nothing else, the lack of alternative instructions presents an accessibility issue. What if your customer is deaf or has a sensory processing disorder? Video-based assembly instructions would not be very useful in that scenario.

Thankfully, despite this hurdle, the parts went together fairly well. Everything felt well-engineered and solid.

Design

The M5 uses a mesh fabric for much of its upholstery. As someone who has been used to standard vinyl coverings on gaming chairs, this felt a little weird at first. Thankfully I soon got used to it and began to realise the benefits once the weather warmed up.

Like the mesh fabric, the lumbar support molds itself to your back. The back adjustment can be tricky, and it’s difficult to get the backrest to go into the right spot and stay there. Once you do have it in the right position, though, it is a glorious feeling.

The rollerblade-style wheels come in a range of colors, to add a pop of brightness to the otherwise completely black chair. These wheels look great, and they’re far quieter in motion than standard casters. The only problem is that the lack of friction can be an issue on laminate flooring like that in my apartment. It’s a bit like being on a rollercoaster. I suspect it would be fine on real wood, carpet, or vinyl flooring.

Stylistically, it’s very understated. The matte black frame is suitable for pretty much any environment. It’s unobtrusive, which means it fits in with your décor with no fuss.

Comfort

It took a while to get used to the seating position of the M5. At first, it feels like you are in danger of pitching over backward because of the steel recline on the backrest. Once you have everything adjusted and you become accustomed to it, however, it is supremely comfortable.

The M5 is best for a slightly reclined pose. This helps support your arms, neck, and back. Not everyone will find this suitable, such as those who prefer a slight lean forward, but for me, it felt great.

The only real problem was that it didn’t go quite low enough for my short legs, so I still needed to use a footrest.

The arms are very adjustable, but the plastic parts feel a little flimsy. The M5 is available with the FS360 armrests as an option, but the review version came with standard armrests. Personally, I prefer the standard 4D versions. They have enough options to be comfortable without being overly complicated.

One standout feature of the M5 is the Mavix Elemax unit. This device is built into the lumbar cushion with features like heating, cooling, and offers a massage function. It is powered by a rechargeable battery which can be plugged in via USB.

The idea of charging your chair is a bit weird, but it’s worth it for these features. As someone with a chronic illness that often manifests as back pain, I found the heating option to be absolutely glorious. My partner also has back problems and enjoyed the benefits of the massage function. It might seem like a bit of a gimmick, but it is actually genuinely useful.

Should you buy it?

Many jobs, including mine, require spending long hours sitting at a PC desk. The level of support and adjustment, plus the Elemax unit in the M5, is one of those things that make the experience much less stressful and painful.

It does cost a pretty penny, but these additional features are worth the cost for the comfort they bring. The video-only assembly instructions might prove to be an obstacle for some, however.

Verdict: 4/5

If the Mavix M5 has one major flaw, it’s the assembly process. Once you get past that hurdle, it’s a lovely sitting experience, with features like the Elemax making a huge difference.

It’s suitable for productivity, gaming, and streaming and fits nicely into almost any environment. If only it came with a footstool.