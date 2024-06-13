Secretlab’s Monster Hunter gaming chair is just as fierce as the iconic Black Dragon

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Capcom’s Monster Hunter series, Secretlab is releasing the TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition. With the Black Dragon being among the most iconic Elder Dragons in the game, does this gaming chair reflect its legendary status?

From Jujutsu Kaisen to Valorant, Secrtlab’s Titan Evo Series has received plenty of unique collaborations over the years. In fact, The TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition is the second Monster Hunter-themed chair to hit the market, joining Secretlab’s Rathalos release in 2021.

However, with the Monster Hunter series celebrating its 20th anniversary and the upcoming release of Monster Hunter Wilds, it’s befitting that Secretlab aims to wow fans with its new chair.

This world-ending monster first stomped its way onto our screens back in 2004, and since then, it has struck fear into those who face it. While its in-game counterpart may be fearsome, The TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition has been built with comfort in mind, making every hunting session a delight.

Assembly

Just like the Black Dragon itself, the box in which the TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition came in is mighty. I was sent the XL version and suffice to say, it lives up to that name. It’s huge.

Upon opening the box, I was instantly greeted with a big cardboard poster of the toothy terror’s face, which had the assembly instructions laid out on the back.

All the steps were incredibly easy to follow, with pictures clearly outlined for each step, making it easy to put together. The chair is assembled with an Allen key and screwdriver, all of which are provided, so there’s no need to rummage through your cupboards for that loose tool you know you put in a drawer somewhere or go to the nearest DIY store.

The entire build only took me 30 minutes from start to finish, with each fixture being marked. Despite this simplicity, it must be noted that both the seat base and backrest are fairly heavy. This makes turning the chair upside down and screwing in the tilt mechanism and wheelbase solo rather tricky.

While it’s not impossible, I recommend partying up with someone to help you just to speed up the process and avoid any unnecessary straining.

Design

The Secretlab TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition is a beautiful chair. It’s as if Secretlab stormed Castle Castle Schrade to beat Fatalis, but instead of forging a deadly array of weapons from its hide, they made a chair out of the legendary dragon instead.

Secretlab has used a custom leatherette to faithfully recreate the black dragon’s scales intricately, which have been emblazoned upon the sides of the chair. Directly next to the tactile hide are the Fatalis’ elegant indigo wings, both of which feature raised 3D embroidery that resembles the beast’s membranous webbing.

Fatalis’ grey and black horns have also been carefully stitched into the leather, while the monster’s motif proudly sits in the middle of the chair. Turning to the back of the chair, you’ll be treated to a much larger and fiery depiction of The Dark Demise.

Eagle-eyed Hunters will recognize this logo from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s brutal Fatalis quest, which lives on as the hardest quest in the game. It’s a worthy choice for the legendary dragon rumored to have effortlessly destroyed a kingdom.

Comfort

As someone who spends up to eight hours a day sitting behind a desk writing and gaming – I often find that my lower back aches. However, in the two weeks that I have used the Titan Evo, I have found that this pain has completely gone.

I don’t mind admitting that I initially thought the chair would be far too hard to provide any real comfort, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. This is largely down to Secretlab’s cold-cure foam mix, which provides the perfect blend of firmness and softness.

This makes it perfect for sitting in for long periods, whether you’re working from home or farming all-important monster materials. While the adjustable four-way L-ADAPT lumber support felt great on my lower back, I did find myself getting rather hot.

It felt as though my lower back had been blasted by the fiery flames of Fatalis itself, which, while not a bad thing in winter, is not ideal for summer months. Admittedly, I’m used to more lightweight mesh gaming chairs that are breathable for this very reason, however, I found that once I lowered this setting it no longer posed a problem.

Adding to the wave adjustable options are the armrests which can be positioned to various angles and fantastic tilt functionality. Should you want to kick back and relax after a successful hunt or get a few winks between those all-night farming sessions, the Titan Evo enables you to recline up to 165 degrees.

Once you’ve found the perfect position, you can use the tilt lock to keep you safely secured at your desired angle. I recommend playing around with these features and seeing what works best for you before delving into your next quest.

Should you buy it?

If you’re a diehard Monster Hunter fan, and you’re in the market for a new chair, then the Secretlab TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition is the perfect companion.

It’s clear that a lot of care has gone into creating a design that is worthy of the Black Dragon itself, and when you pair this with the plethora of adjustable features it’s hard to fault it.

However, starting at $674 for the XL (non-sale price), the chair isn’t exactly the cheapest you can purchase for your hard-earned Zenny. That being said, this is a product that feels both premium in its build quality and design.

With Monster Hunter Wilds releasing next year, having a chair that you can rely on for those long hunting sessions is important, and if you’re eyeing up a TITAN Evo, the Fatalis Edition is a worthy addition.

While its $624 price tag is steep, you are getting the best gaming chair on the market, and one that is worthy of the legendary dragon.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.