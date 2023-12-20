Razer Fujin Pro Review: Ergonomic goodness

The Razer Fujin Pro is the popular company’s first attempt at making an ergonomic chair, and we’ve been testing it out.

From mice, keyboards, headsets, and even clothes, Razer does it all. They’ve dabbled in creating chairs over the last few years, but they were all gaming-focused options.

Changing things up a bit, Razer released the Fujin Pro ergonomic chair at the end of 2023 with a $1049 price tag, similar to the Herman Miller Vantum’s launch price.

I’ve been sitting in the Fujin Pro full-time for a few weeks and can confidently say that there’s a new serious ergo competitor in town.

Assembly

Assembly of the Razer Fujin Pro is quite simple and extremely easy to understand, thanks to their included instruction booklet.

Razer pre-installed all the screws into the chair, meaning I didn’t have to cross my fingers and hope that I don’t lose anything while I put the Fujin Pro together. Not counting the wheels, there are roughly six distinct parts that you must assemble.

I’ve had quite a few chairs over the years and have struggled with everyone when it comes to putting the back and butt portions together. Thanks to Razer’s exoskeleton-esque design, the two parts lock together and allow you to use both hands when putting in the screws.

Razer also included a high-quality Allen wrench, so you don’t have to worry about finding one or having buy a set from the hardware store.

The bottom of the Fujin Pro is quite heavy, but not so much that you would need a partner to move it around. It’s doable with just one person and takes about 20 minutes from start to finish.

Design

At its core, the Razer Fujin Pro looks like your typical mesh-covered ergonomic chair with a bit of Razer branding placed in random spots on it.

The seat, back, and headrest of the chair are covered in mesh, and the rest consists of a lightweight aluminum alloy to create the frame. Razer decided to go with a regular metal for the base that holds the wheels, and the hydraulic cylinder seems to be the same as every other chair available.

Razer went with an exoskeleton-esque design for the frame, and it was a wonderful choice by the company. It’s a lighter color than the rest of the chair, giving a nice accent to the darker aspects of it like the armrests and mesh.

There’s a knob on the back to adjust lumbar support, and on the left side under the seat, you’ll find the toggles for butt depth and the ability to lock the tilting back. On the right, you’ll find the height adjustment and tilt tension. It’s easy to get the hang of adjusting the chair to your liking, as Razer has everything labeled well.

Razer put 4D armrests on the Fujin Pro, giving it the ability to adjust to just about any position you could think of. It can go up and down, side to side, and can even be set to different angles for optimal ergonomics.

It locks in every position as well, so there’s no chance you’ll accidentally push the armrests out of position once you get them set.

The headrest has plenty of adjustment and can be removed if you wish to go without it.

The Fujin Pro’s casters are solid and move great on carpet, but I find myself wishing they had just gone with rollerblade-style wheels, too. The Mavix M9 comes with them stock for the same price tag, and they’re just better on both hardwood and carpet as they don’t snag or scratch up the floor.

Hopefully, in the future, they’ll consider making the switch, or at least offer an upgrade option as a second-hand purchase. For now, though, you’ll just have to go with a third-party option if you want better wheels.

Comfort

After sitting in a Herman Miller Vantum for almost a year, I never thought I would be more comfortable in the eight hours a day that I sit at my desk, but Razer proved me wrong with the Fujin Pro.

As someone with a laundry list of issues with his back, I was skeptical of trying out another chair. However, the Razer Fujin Pro is perfect for someone my size and stature.

The seat depth is perfect, and it offers more than plenty of adjustment for people with longer legs. I love the firmer lumbar support, and being able to fine-tune the angle of the back and headrest elevates the Fujin Pro.

I’m in my chair for around eight hours a day, and the Fujin Pro has done wonders for improving my posture. It’s comfortable, perfectly sized, and rivals other more well-known ergonomic chair brands like Herman Miller and Steelcase.

Should you buy it?

If you’re in the market for a high-quality ergonomic office chair, the Razer Fujin Pro should be on your list of options.

The chair is very well built with zero creaks or loose parts after weeks of use, and it was an absolute breeze to set it up by myself. Many people may overlook Razer when it comes to ergonomic needs, but they’ve earned their keep with the Fujin Pro.

Verdict: 5/5

I very much wish that Razer opted for rollerblade-style wheels for the Fujin Pro, but it doesn’t take away from the high-quality build and overall value you get from the chair. You get what you pay for, and Razer provides plenty of quality to match its $1049 price tag.

