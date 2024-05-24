iPad Mini 7 rumored for 2026 launch with OLED upgrade

Apple might be gearing up to launch a new iPad Mini much later than expected, but with an OLED display, according to a report from Korea.

It’s been almost three years since the launch of the iPad Mini 6, and Apple has yet to release a refresh. The last iPad Mini was announced back in 2021 with Apple’s A15 chip, and if a Naver report is to be believed, the next iPad Mini may not debut until 2026.

Apple announced new iPad models during its Let Loose event on May 7, including the new OLED iPad Pro and the iPad Air 6. However, the Cupertino company didn’t mention the iPad Mini. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported last week that Apple isn’t going to launch the new iPad Mini before late 2024.

Apple

Naver reports the new iPad Mini will use an OLED display like the iPad Pro. Samsung has already started developing samples for the upcoming tablet.

“Samsung Display began developing 8-inch panel samples for the iPad mini last month [April 2024]. A small number of domestic partners conducting advanced development with Samsung Display have also recently begun responding in this regard,” claims the report.

Apple has been using LCD screens for its iPads, but this year it has started using OLED screens. Only the Pro models, in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, have the new OLED screens, while the Air, Regular, and Mini models still have LCD screens.

The company didn’t use regular OLED panels on the iPad Pro but instead used tandem OLED technology, which involves stacking two OLED panels together for better brightness.

Apple hasn’t confirmed anything about the iPad Mini yet. The Elec reported in February this year that the iPad Mini will be replaced by a foldable device with an 8-inch display.