Apple leak reveals three brand-new iPads for 2025

A leak revealed Apple is already planning an M5 upgrade for the iPad Pro, alongside upgrades for its iPad mini 7 and a new 11th-generation iPad.

Apple launched new iPads during the Let Loose event in May. Specifically, the company announced a refreshed iPad Air M2 and iPad Pad Pro 4. However, the keynote was missing an iPad Mini and a regular iPad.

A leak from X user @aaronp613 suggests the pending iPads might debut next year. The leaker reveals Apple has three new iPads in the works for 2025 – the iPad mini 7, the iPad 11, and a brand new M5 iPad Pro. The first two haven’t seen upgrades in ages, so a refresh makes sense, but a new M5-powered iPad is quite surprising.

Apple’s M4-powered iPads have only been out for a few months, and the M4 chip still hasn’t made its way into more devices.

Plus, it took Apple two years to upgrade the iPad Pro from the M2 chip to the M4. The leak suggests Apple might switch to a yearly upgrade cycle for the iPad, just like they do for iPhones and Macs.

The leak indicates Apple is planning to unveil the 11th-generation iPad in both Wi-Fi and Cellular models, identified as 15,7 and 15,8. The iPad is expected to come with the A16 chip, the same chip that debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022.

The iPad mini 7 is also expected to be available in both Wi-Fi and cellular models, but it will likely sport the more advanced A17 chip.

According to the leak, Apple has also scrapped two products. The first is an A14 iPad, and the second, which produced references to iPads 15,3 through 15,6, appears to be a canceled M3 iPad Pro.