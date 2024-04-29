iPad Pro rumor claims tablet could get bigger upgrade than expected

Apple will launch new iPads soon, and according to a new report, the iPad Pro models may skip the M3 chip for M4 silicon.

Apple will hold its Let Loose event on May 7, and if previous reports and rumors are any indication, we’re going to see new iPads. The OLED iPad Pro might be the highlight of the event, and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims the tablet will pack an M4 chip.

Details about the M4 chip are yet to be revealed. The M3 silicon, for reference, is built using a 3-nanometer technology. It brings an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU.

Gurman believes Apple will present the iPad as an AI-driven device. The company would tout the AI capabilities of the new iPads, which will be powered by the upgraded Neural Engine in the M4 chip.

“I’m hearing there is a strong possibility that the chip in the new iPad Pro will be the M4, not the M3. Better yet, I believe Apple will position the tablet as its first truly AI-powered device — and that it will tout each new product from then on as an AI device,” wrote Gurman in his Power On newsletter.

It’s unclear what AI features Apple would unveil with the iPad Pro. Gurman suggests that the iPads aren’t “engineered and developed entirely around AI,” and it is “partly about marketing.”

Most of Apple’s rumored AI features are planned for iOS 18. The Cupertino company is even rumored to be partnering with Google and OpenAI to bring certain AI features to iPhones. And since iOS 18 is supposed to be announced at WWDC in June, it’s hard to guess what Apple has in store for the Let Loose event.

The iPad Pro is expected to bring several other exciting. We’ve rounded up the best 5 expected features here.