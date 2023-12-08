Apple might launch a cheap 11th gen iPad in 2024

Apple might launch a new budget-friendly iPad in the second half of 2024. It could be an 11th gen model.

Apple is reportedly planning to refresh the current iPad lineup next spring. Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed the Cupertino company will announce new iPad Air and iPad Pro models with notable changes. And new info now suggests it will also introduce a new entry-level iPad in 2024.

The cheaper model is likely to be an 11th gen iPad. Although details are short at the moment, the device is said to debut in the second half of 2024.

Article continues after ad

The affordable iPad to be made in Vietnam

Apple

The news, originally reported by Nikkei Asia and later corroborated by MacRumors, is good news for those who prefer budget-friendly tablets.

Article continues after ad

As per the report, the upcoming iPad will be manufactured in Vietnam instead of China. In fact, Apple has already started shifting the new product introduction (NPI) resources for the iPad to Vietnam. This is the first time Apple has shifted NPI resources to Vietnam for a core device.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Engineering verification for test production of the iPad will start around mid-February next year, says the report. It will apparently be available for purchase in the second half of next year.

Article continues after ad

The current base iPad lineup was last updated in 2022. It brings a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPD LCD with a massive 7606 mAh battery. The slate is powered by an Apple A14 Bionic chip and was highly discounted on Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Article continues after ad

While specifications of the upcoming iPad are still anyone’s guess, you can expect it to bring a newer A series processor. Apple might also equip it with a better display. The current 10th gen iPad starts at $449 so you might see a similar price tag on its successor.