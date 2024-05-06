OLED iPad Pro vs iPad Pro 2022: What changes to expect

The OLED iPad Pro might launch very soon, and you might be wondering how it will stack up against the current iPad Pro. We’ve gathered all of the rumors about the OLED iPad Pro to compare it against the iPad Pro 2022.

Apple hasn’t launched new iPads in a while, but this could change very soon. The company has announced a new event to be held on May 7. If past leaks and rumors are any indication, Apple will be announcing the new OLED iPad Pro alongside other products during the event.

The OLED iPad Pro is rumored to be a huge upgrade over the iPad Pro 2022. Beyond the star of the show, the OLED display, the new iPad might also pack a faster chip, a redesigned look, MagSafe charging, and more.

This guide breaks down the specs of the 2022 iPad Pro and stacks them up against the rumored features of the upcoming OLED iPad Pro to help you decide which one to get.

OLED iPad Pro vs iPad Pro 2022: Display & design

Apple

The OLED iPad Pro is expected to have the same display size as the iPad Pro 2022. It could be offered in 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes like the current model. However, the OLED iPad Pro, as the name suggests, could use a superior OLED panel.

Apple has long been rumored to equip its iPad Pro line with an OLED. We’ve had supply chain sources, industry insiders, and known reporters claiming the same. An OLED on the iPad is all but confirmed on iPad Pro, and it could give the slate an advantage over its 2022 sibling.

The 2022 iPad Pro’s display comes in two flavors— LCD for the 11-inch model and mini-LED for the bigger 13-inch version. The iPad Pro models with a mini-LED panel are better than those with LCD thanks to higher brightness, better contrast ratio, and other features. However, an OLED panel beats both of these display types. It’s lighter, thinner, consumes less energy, and offers superior viewing angles. It can also display deeper black levels.

DSCC’s Ross Young believes the OLED panel used on the iPad Pros will “be by far the best OLED tablet panels on the market”. It will bring features like “LTPO, 120Hz refresh, a tandem stack and glass thinning resulting in ultra-thin and light displays with high brightness, extended battery life and long lifetime,” according to Young.

Physically, the iPad Pro models might not look very different. The upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro might measure 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm, while the new 13-inch iPad Pro could measure 281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm. The 13-inch iPad Pro 2022 measures 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm, and the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 measures 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm. This suggests the OLED iPad Pros might be slightly thinner than the existing iPad Pros.

Another difference between the two could be the position of the selfie camera. The iPad Pro 2022 has a portrait selfie camera, which makes it hard to use while video calling with a keyboard plugged in. The OLED iPad Pro could solve this with a landscape camera on one of the side bezels.

OLED iPad Pro vs iPad Pro 2022: Specs

Specification OLED iPad Pro (expected) iPad Pro (2022) Display 11-inch (with LCD), 13-inch (with Mini-LED) 11-inch, 13-inch OLED Rear Camera 12 MP (main) + 10 MP (ultrawide) 12 MP (main) + 10 MP (ultrawide) Storage Space Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Random Memory (RAM) Up to 16 GB Up to 16GB Processor Apple M4 Apple M2 Battery Capacity 10,758 mAh (12-inch model), 7,538 mAh (11-inch model) 10,758 mAh (12-inch model), 7,538 mAh (11-inch model)

The new OLED iPad Pro might be much faster compared to the 2022 model when it comes to hardware. The biggest difference could be the processor. Originally, rumors pointed to the M3 chip, which is already powering the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pros and is expected to make an appearance on the iPad Pro. This makes sense since the 2022 iPad Pro uses the slower M2 chip.

But Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims there’s a strong chance Apple might pack the OLED iPad Pro with a brand new M4 chip, even though it hasn’t been released yet. Gurman believes Apple wants to position the iPad Pro as a leader in AI, and the neural engine in the M4 chip would be key to achieving that.

It’s a bold claim, which we think is unlikely to come true. While Gurman has a solid track record with Apple-related leaks, he has also been wrong numerous times. For example, Gurman predicted that Apple would launch the new iPads in March, but that didn’t happen. Plus, the M3 chip is only six months old, and Apple is known for frequent silicon launches.

Apple

Apple might double the storage capacity of the next-generation iPad Pro. The current models max out at 2TB of storage while the upcoming iPad Pros may feature up to 4TB of onboard storage.

Details about the battery and charging capacities of the new iPads are not yet known. The 13-inch iPad Pro 2022 features a 10,758 mAh unit, and the 11-inch version packs a 7,538 mAh battery. Both iPads feature a 12MP main camera, a 10MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP selfie camera.

OLED iPad Pro vs iPad Pro 2022: Price expectations

There are rumors that the new OLED iPad Pro might cost more than current models. The 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 starts at $799, and the 12.9-inch model goes up to $1,099. According to DigiTimes, the new iPad Pro models could be up to $160 more expensive. A separate report from The Elec in March 2023 suggested an 11-inch OLED iPad Pro could start at $1,500, with the 13-inch model starting at $1,800.

Which iPad should you get?

It depends on your needs. If you absolutely must have the top-of-the-line performance and the latest Apple tech, then the upcoming OLED iPad Pro is the way to go. But the 2022 iPad Pro is still a great option. It’s powerful enough for most things you’d throw at it, and you can probably snag it for a discount if you shop around. Another thing to consider is waiting to see what features the iPad Air 6 brings to the table.

