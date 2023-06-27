Street Fighter 6 breaks Evo tournament records with more sign-ups than ever before

Street Fighter 6 is shaping up to be the biggest fighting game of 2023, with the new release from the longstanding franchise already breaking records for the number of applicants interested in competing in the Evo tournament later this year.

In a year filled with major releases from beloved gaming franchises, Street Fighter 6 is yet another game added to the list. With revamped visuals, more content than ever before, and an iconic IP backing it, the newest Street Fighter game is likely to be a big hit for fans of the genre.

The new title, which was first announced back in February 2023, officially launched on June 2, 2023. What’s more, in an age where so many games are exclusive to a specific console or brand, the newest Street Fighter is available across all Xbox, PlayStation and PC platforms.

As announced on the official Evo Twitter page, SF6 has now broken a record just weeks after launch. The number of competitors who signed up for the Street Fighter 6 competition at Evo was able to break the previous record set by the longstanding franchise.

“Street Fighter 6 at Evo 2023 has officially broken a franchise and All-Time Evo record for competitors,” the company Twitter account shared on June 26.

For those who may not know, Evo is one of, if not the biggest, fighting game tournaments in the gaming industry. Each year, some of the most beloved fighting games feature, with hefty prize pools and other accolades up for grabs.

Street Fighter 6 Evo breaks record for number of sign-ups

For the 2023 edition, Street Fighter 6 is shaping up to be the biggest game of the tournament and one to look out for when the event takes place from August 4 to August 6, 2023.

While we don’t know the exact number of people who signed up, this record-breaking feat does mean that over 5,065 players have jumped on board at a minimum. With two almost two weeks left to go until sign-ups close, this number is likely to climb even higher and continue to break the previous record by a solid margin.

For all the latest Street Fighter 6 news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.