Stellar Blade: Where to find the Cybernetic Bondage Suit

The Cybernetic Bondage Suit is one of 30 skins Stellar Blade players can unlock for Eve. Here’s exactly how you can get the Cybernetic Bondage outfit in Stellar Blade.

There are lots of outfits available for Stellar Blade players to dress Eve in, many of which need to be unlocked through gameplay and exploration. Among these is the Cybernetic Bondage outfit.

This striking white and red bodysuit can be easy to miss, so if you’re looking to add the Cybernetic Bondage outfit to Eve’s wardrobe, here’s how to unlock it.

How to get Stellar Blade Cybernetic Bondage outfit

The Cybernetic Bondage skin is found in a chest located in the water of the Oasis located in the Great Desert.

The Oasis is located in the middle of the Great Desert, just a bit northwest of the center. If you’ve unlocked the game’s map, this will be easy to find, as it’s the only body of water in the area.

To get it, you’ll need to swim to the center of the Oasis and dive under the water to reach the chest. You should be able to spot it from the surface, though it’s not super visible. If you’re having trouble locating it, keep swimming around and checking underwater.

