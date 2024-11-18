Stellar Blade devs finally reveal whether Nier Automata DLC will be free

Shift Up has revealed whether the Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC will be free or if players will need to pay to dress up as 2B.

The Stellar Blade Nier Automata DLC will be released globally on November 20, 2024 – giving players the chance to unlock 2B-inspired outfits for Eve. Aside from 2B’s default outfit, players can also get hold of A2’s default outfit, YoRHa Uniform 1, and a new 2B-inspired sailor suit.

If the prospect of unlocking these cosmetics wasn’t exciting enough, Nier Automata’s mysterious merchant Emil also makes an appearance. While we don’t have any details on what else is included in the upcoming Nier Automata update, Shift Up has answered the most pressing question: will it be free?

Posting on via the official Stellar Blade X account, Shift Up confirmed that the Stellar Blade Nier Automata DLC will be paid. However, the photo mode and costume updates are free. This means that players will need to purchase the Nier Automata DLC if they wish to slay Naytiba dressed as 2B and A2.

This will mark the first paid DLC for Stellar Blade since the game’s launch back on April 26, 20204. Previously, Stellar Blade has given players access to free content updates – all of which have added a plethora of outfits.

The summer event included a small beach-style area to the Great Desert Oasis, while a boss rush challenge mode was added to give the community a new challenge. Despite the Nier Automata DLC being gated behind a paywall, players will still be able to enjoy the game’s photo mode and four new outfits free of charge.

The latest free outfits have also been modeled by another famous South Korean model, Yoon Seolhwa. Shift Up has yet to confirm how much the Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC will be, but we have all the latest details outlined in our hub.