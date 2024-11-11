Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC: Release date, outfits & more

The Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC finally has a release date, and soon players will be able to unlock outfits inspired by 2B and A2.

On November 11, 2024, Shift Up revealed details surrounding the Nier Automata DLC, which will bring a slew of new outfits to the game. Aside from 2B’s default outfit, players can look forward to a bunch of new collaboration skins from both Stellar Blade’s Kim Hyung Tae and Nier Automata’s Yoko Taro.

A free photo mode update will also launch alongside the Nier Automata DLC, allowing players to snap some stylish pics. So, if you’re a Nier fan and want to know what’s included in the Stellar Blade collab, then we have outlined everything you need to know.

The Stellar Blade Nier Automata DLC will be released globally on November 20, 2024.

Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC details

As noted on the official PlayStation Blog, the Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC will include Emil – the game’s mysterious merchant. Players can head over to Emil’s Shop, which will include 11 special items that can be purchased.

According to the press release, the items “intertwine the best of both games, leading you to a more enriched world.” While we don’t have any details on all 11 special items, the trailer did show off the following:

2B default outfit

A2 default outfit

YoRHa Uniform 1 + Fox mask

2B sailor suit

Judging from the trailer showcase, it looks as though Eve will transform into 2B and A2 when these outfits are equipped. We’ll update this section once further outfits and details on how to unlock them are revealed.

Is the Stellar Blade Nier x Automata DLC free?

The Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC will be paid, while the update that adds photo mode will be free to all players. Shift Up has yet to reveal a price listing for the Nier Automata DLC, so bookmark this page, and check back here for updates.

Now that you know when the Nier Automata DLC is arriving in Stellar Blade, be sure to check out our outfits guide to make sure you have all the base game costumes for Eve.

