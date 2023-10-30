Starfield player finds genius trick for “terrible” pilots to cheat UC Vanguard exam

Starfield players can get gated out of a fantastic questline if they’re not the most capable pilots. One player has figured out how to ratchet down the difficulty of this barricade.

Starfield breeds a kind of creativity that only Bethesda titles can really offer. We’ve seen some of that with creative ship builds like a Star Wars Pod Racer or an invincible geometric nightmare.

When you really want to push Starfield, you can use console commands or mods to create the largest salad in the universe or a sandwich meteorite shower. Unlike these, this most recent discovery shows some more in-bounds creativity.

Reddit user u/duckduckbananas uncovered a handy way to shirk an otherwise troublesome test. The reward, UC Vanguard credentials.

Joining the honored ranks of the UC Vanguard and participating in their Faction questline requires the passing of a pilot’s exam. But if you’re not exactly a Skywalker-tier pilot, that’s not an issue.

It turns out that just before the test, you can exit the pilot seat and go to the ship’s computer to alter the simulation. You can give yourself better shields, more impactful weaponry, and even a teammate which makes the encounter a breeze.

The best part is that it doesn’t require any skills in subterfuge or persuasion to pull off. “The dude basically tells you about it before you go in,” one user explained. “You don’t get in trouble for hacking it.”

In fact, you even get a compliment for your ingenuity if you tackle the test this way. There’s literally no downside, unless you count the shame of taking the easy way out. We don’t.

Bethesda Softworks Joining the UC Vanguard is the quickest way to ditch them and become a badass space pirate.

It seems like some players had already figured this one out based on the replies in the thread. Still, if you haven’t come across this and the UC Vanguard entrance exam is giving you trouble, this is the best way to trivialize it.

If you’re after more help with your Starfield adventure, our guides will help shape you into one of Constellation’s finest.

