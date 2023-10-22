Starfield players are sick of their companions nagging them for being evil

One Starfield player was bombarded by in-game notifications from angry companions after embracing their evil side and destroying ships.

Starfield has maintained a strong loyal player base after a hyped-up launch, despite some complaints from people about poor PC optimization, with players still finding joy in the game’s customization options — like how one player created the Destiny Cabal Harvester.

Starfield fans have even found some exciting new mods to enhance the game if the vanilla gameplay experience starts to get boring, like a Star Wars mod that allows players to travel the solar system as a Mandalorian Bounty Hunter.

Other players have kept the Starfield experience exciting with chaotic gameplay, like one voyager who decided to become completely evil — only to discover that their companions became seriously annoyed.

Starfield companions throw a tantrum

One player unleashed all of their spaceship’s destructive potential as they laid waste to every other ship in their vicinity, but found that their companions weren’t too pleased with their efforts: “Destroying every ship in orbit around all uc systems confused my wife and friends. But so much xp!“

The post had Starfield fans laughing at the player’s disgruntled crew, but also wishing that they had a crew to support them as they unleashed their pirate-like desires:

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, this game could have really benefitted from an evil Constellation,” they said. “An end-game faction that was collecting the artifacts for purely selfish reasons. Monetizing powers, forceful unification of the galaxy, multiverse farming, etc.”

However, some claimed they had already found companions to support them, like one player whose ship, while still featuring some who found their pirate actions distasteful, one staunch supporter: “I have a shipmate that I found in The Key, Jessamine – she loves all of this. I love that everyone on the ship gives me grief, and then she’s like “Lookin’ good, cap!!” Such a breath of fresh air.”

For players who want to maintain their destructive playstyle while on foot, try out this “disgusting” weapon-perk combo that can keep your enemies in a near-constant stun-lock state.