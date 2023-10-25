Spider-Man 2 players blown away by “insane” hidden wind tunnel discovery

A Spider-Man 2 player has discovered a tucked-away wind tunnel that leads to an awesome Web Wings stunt. Where there’s one, there’s more.

Spider-Man 2 is in that beautiful sweet spot where it’s still fresh enough for new discoveries. Whether it’s the ability to kidnap civilians or spooky out-of-bounds areas, there’s so much to uncover.

Players have been messing with the game in whatever way they can and revealing the bizarre stuff they find. This most recent discovery however was built into Spider-Man 2 intentionally but almost nobody seems to have known about them.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user u/rrdaquis33 posted a clip of what they call an “insane hidden wind tunnel” that requires deft use of the new Web Wings. In a game that prioritizes stylish movement, players are eager to track down more.

Article continues after ad

One of the great joys of Marvel’s Spider-Man and its followup Miles Morales is pulling off the coveted water tower Web Zips. The slow-mo camera and smooth animations are their own reward and u/rrdaquis33 has found their Spider-Man equivalent.

Article continues after ad

Showing off an epic Web Wings line through an enclosed staircase revealed a secret wind tunnel that funnels Spider-Man through and users in the comments were stunned.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

In true Spider-Man fashion, other players called the discovery “amazing” and “spectacular.” These particular wind tunnels do not appear when using either of the Spider-Men’s scan abilities.

Many players are wondering how many they might have missed in their own playthroughs. “I’m making it my personal mission to hunt all of these down,” one user vowed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Insomniac Games Wind tunnels are fun ways to travel but nothing gives you style points like whizzing through tight gaps.

It’s honestly hard not to fire up the game immediately and join in the hunt for all these wind tunnels. At this rate, we’ll never finish the story.

If you’re still trying to get through Spider-Man 2 and you need help getting that tantalizing Platinum trophy, we’ve got heaps of guides to help you out.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All suits for Peter Parker & Miles Morales | Spider-Man 2 Photo Mode | Main Story missions list | Can you play as Venom? | How to unlock Webbed Suits | Spider-Man 2 All Marko’s Memories | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 editions | Spider-Man 2 trophies & achievements | All Accessibility settings | Increase health & damage | Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops locations | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map

Article continues after ad