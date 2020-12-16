Viral Smash Ultimate Halo video shows how Master Chief could be revealed - Dexerto

Halo protagonist Master Chief has long been a popular candidate for Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC, and a new video shows how his reveal could work.
Fresh off The Game Awards announcement that Final Fantasy 7’s Sephiroth would be DLC fighter 8, a user on Reddit uploaded a clip that, just like the TGA announcement, remixes the continuity of Smash Ultimate footage.
Early on in Smash Ultimate’s World of Light, Galeem and numerous Master Hands attack the cast and imprison all the fighters except Kirby.
While Sephiroth’s reveal has The One Winged Angel cut down the boss and his minions, this fan-made Master Chief trailer starts just as Galeem begins his attack.
Sephiroth doesn’t kill Galeem in this Chief reveal.
Right after Samus, Mewtwo, Zelda, Pikachu and Sonic get imprisoned as usual, the music cuts to that iconic Halo theme, and we can see Master Chief attempting to outrun the beams.
The scene itself with Master Chief running is actually taken from Halo 2 and the “Sorry, were you in the middle of something?” segment.
Amusingly, just as Sephiroth’s reveal and fight with Cloud paid homage to the film Advent Children, this reference to Halo 2 (which is considered to be the best in the series) could be great fan service.
Best of all, there is still a very real chance that Master Chief ends up coming to Smash Ultimate, with Fighters Pass Volume 2 still having three characters yet to be announced.
The Xbox icon has been discussed for Smash quite a bit by both fandoms – and given the fact that Microsoft has let Banjo and Steve from Minecraft come to Nintendo’s flagship fighter, the door is certainly open.
The highly anticipated Season One of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is just hours away and Activision will be releasing a huge update to make changes to the battle royale. Here’s everything you need to know, including the patch notes we have so far.
The first season of Black Ops Cold War in Warzone is finally here, after months of waiting, and it’s set to be a huge Call of Duty patch for eager battle royale players.
Warzone has been wrapped up in “the biggest Black Ops year yet,” and will be getting a huge slate of new content in the Dec. 16 patch. That includes every single BOCW gun, a brand new map — “Rebirth Island” — and three new operators to boot.
Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated Season One update, from when it will go live, to what’s in the patch notes, and more.
When does Warzone Season One start?
Treyarch has officially locked in the first unified Warzone x Black Ops Cold War update for this week, with the update set to arrive around 11pm PT / 2am ET / 7am GMT / 6pm AEDT across Tuesday, Dec. 15, and Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The Black Ops Cold War developers have yet to confirm how big the Warzone update will be on all platforms. The mainline game patch yesterday clocked in at around 7GB, but Warzone will be getting a new map, and half a ton of guns too, so it may be a little bit bigger.
There’s plenty included too, including new map “Rebirth Island,” the new Gulag overhauls on Verdansk, a handful of seasonal events, and the entire Black Ops Cold War weapon arsenal being added to the battle royale.
Here’s the full Warzone Season One patch notes:
Maps
Rebirth Island
An all-new Battle Royale experience for Warzone.
Intense, close-quarters action with a 40-player count and similar play style to Mini BR.
New Gulag available in traditional Battle Royale modes.
Verdansk
New Gulag
Prepare to be dragged to an interrogation room, strapped to a chair, and thrown into an all-new arena: a makeshift replica of the original Nuketown map layout with both home interiors and backyard barricaded off, focusing the duel to a confined central arena.
Events
Rebirth Island Seasonal Event
16 new challenges for those dropping into Rebirth Island for the first time to earn Calling Cards, Charms, Emblems, Stickers, a special “Noxious” LMG Blueprint and more, along with additional secrets to uncover!
Modes
Rebirth Island: Resurgence
Respawn every 30 seconds until the final circle, or the last squad is left standing.
Killing an enemy provides you with extreme clarity on where the rest of that enemy team is located.
The Gulag is closed during this event (likely for some deep fumigation).
Weapons
Black Ops Cold War weapons added:
6 Assault Rifles, including the new Groza AR in the Season One Battle Pass System
6 Submachine Guns, including the new Mac-10 SMG in the Season One Battle Pass System
4 Marksman (Tactical) Rifles
3 Light Machine Guns
3 Sniper Rifles
3 Pistols
2 Shotguns
3 Launchers, including the M79 Special launcher
1 Melee weapon
Operators
Stitch (Warsaw Pact)
Unlocked via Battle Pass Level 0.
Legendary Operator Skin unlocked at Tier 100.
Vargas (Warsaw Pact)
Black Ops Cold War Operator available in Warzone starting in Season One.
Song (NATO)
Black Ops Cold War Operator available in Warzone starting in Season One.
Vehicles
Attack Helicopter
Similar to the regular Helicopter but with one major exception: Mounted on both side rails is a belt-fed minigun that can be controlled by squad members.
Available on both Verdansk and Rebirth Island at the start of Season One.
Progression
Career
Added new Career menu to track progression from Military Ranks to Season and Prestige Levels.
Progression menu removed from Barracks.
See Global section above for full Cross-Game Progression and Prestige details.
Gunsmith
Attachments unlocked for Black Ops Cold War weapons will be available through the Gunsmith, allowing players to modify weapons for use within Warzone.
Challenges
Daily Challenges
Coming to Season One: Receive a set of 3 new Daily Challenges every day from across 3 categories: Reconnaissance, Combat, and Support.
Swap Challenges in and out to suit your play style and optimize your progression.
Warzone Missions
Mastery Challenges and Missions from previous seasons remain available.
General
Removed the Juggernaut reward from Subway and Stadium Easter Eggs.
“Strange Magic” / “Time of the Season” Watch will no longer be visible through walls.
Players will be longer be able to clip inside of Loadout packages.
Added collision to Airport to prevent an exploit.
Addressed an issue where Park or Baker Operator Skin listings could show a repeating “Name” skin that could kick the player back to the menu when hovered over.
Addressed instances where War Tracks could continue to play when exiting vehicle.
Treyarch has officially revealed the Warzone Season One patch notes.
Warzone Season One bug fixes
As well as all the exciting Season One content, Infinity Ward is also shipping several major bug fixes, which can be found on their official Trello board.
Here’s the full list of bug fixes coming in the Season One update:
Call of Duty: Warzone fixes
Music continues to play after exiting vehicles, particularly with the “Heavy Metal” pack.
Officer Progression: ‘Vehicle Crusher #80’ — players are not getting credit for running over enemies in vehicles.
The ‘Wheelson’ cannot path up the steps outside the dining hall.