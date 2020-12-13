 Smash Ultimate Sephiroth reveal inspired by FF7 Advent Children movie - Dexerto
Smash Ultimate Sephiroth reveal inspired by FF7 Advent Children movie

Published: 13/Dec/2020 23:08

by Theo Salaun
Nintendo / Visual Works

Observant fans have realized that Sephiroth’s reveal in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is nearly a shot-for-shot reenactment of a scene from 2005’s polarizing Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children film. 

One of the most popular video game franchises of all time, Final Fantasy first made its way into the Smash roster in 2015 when he became the sixth third-party character to join the Nintendo game in Super Smash Bros. 4. Then, during the 2020 Game Awards, it was revealed that Cloud’s nemesis, Sephiroth, would be joining the SSBU roster as well.

Everyone was expecting the eighth DLC fighter’s reveal at The Game Awards, but few thought it would be Sephiroth. Ever since Cloud was added, the community has loved the idea of Sephiroth hilariously following him into the Nintendo fighter. So when that “One Winged Angel” theme music started playing during the reveal, a mixture of laughter and jubilation ensued.

To introduce the character, Nintendo decided to reference FF7 and build up hype in a way that fans would surely appreciate. With the game’s cast looking skyward, an imperceptible character began flying downward with “One Winged Angel” dramatically beginning to play in the background.

Renowned Smash player and caster, Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma may have had the best reaction to Sephiroth’s reveal, but he was far from alone in the excitement. Letting out a high-pitched squeal as the theme music started, that wouldn’t be the last reference to FF7.

Final Fantasy VII released in 1997 and its movie, Advent Children, released years later in 2005. The movie is set two years after the game’s events, but still features a climactic scene between Cloud and Sephiroth.

That scene appears to have been perfectly reenacted for the Game Awards reveal, albeit with a hilarious Nintendo twist to the most stirring moment. 

When Super Smash Bros. first released in 1999, it featured popular Nintendo characters like Mario and Kirby. Years later, SSBU’s roster includes similarly goofy DLC fighters like Piranha Plant and Minecraft Steve. Now, a spooky, brooding Sephiroth is joining and he intends to “give Smash despair.”

The funniest, most ridiculous ode to Advent Children is the impaling scene. Except, in classic Nintendo fashion, this time Sephiroth’s silhouette is seen adorably impaling Mario’s overall strap instead of Cloud’s shoulder.

Valorant

ScreaM explains why the Phantom is his go-to rifle in Valorant

Published: 13/Dec/2020 22:58

by Julian Young
Valorant Phantom With Logo
Riot Games

Players have argued over whether the Phantom or Vandal is the better weapon in Valorant since the game’s release, and now pro player ScreaM has weighed in on the debate, revealing his choice when it comes to the game’s infamous Rifles.

Since Valorant’s release, the Phantom and Vandal have become two of the game’s most iconic and popular weapons. Because they are both Rifle-class weapons, players naturally lock horns over which option is the best in that category.

Both weapons cost 2,900 Credits to obtain and offer a solid selection of DPS, accuracy, and rate of fire. The Vandal boasts a better range, but the Phantom comes equipped with a silencer, making it perfect for sneaky engagements.

While every player has developed their own preference towards one or the other, Valorant pro ScreaM revealed that he prefers the Phantom in an AMA video posted to his channel.

In the Q&A session, the pro player for Team Liquid was asked whether he preferred the Vandal or Phantom, and why. After hearing the question, ScreaM laughed and remarked “It’s a hard question man.”

“Seriously Phantom, I think it’s a better weapon,” he answered, explaining that the Phantom is the more efficient weapon and has an important edge over its counterpart: if you miss a shot or two with the Phantom you can still recover, but the Vandal is not as forgiving.

ScreaM confirmed he’ll use either weapon depending on the situation, and who he’s playing with, so like many players, he understands choosing between the two can be a personal decision.

“Overall, I think [the] Phantom is better,” he decided. “The only thing [the] Vandal is better at is long-range.”

Valorant Phantom Gameplay Trailer
Riot Games
Players have argued over whether the Phantom or Vandal is the better weapon since Valorant’s release.

Despite having an advantage in long-range encounters, ScreaM said he thinks the Phantom is the better Rifle in every other category, hence why he chose it over the Vandal.

Regardless of input from professional players and content creators, the debate over which of these two weapons is the king continues. Riot Games has confirmed that even they are keeping an eye on the balance between the two weapons to make sure one doesn’t end up outshining the other.

ScreaM has shared his thoughts and for him, the Phantom is clearly the winner. That is high praise coming from a professional player, and it might just be worth checking out the Phantom again if you’ve been a Vandal supporter so far.