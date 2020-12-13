Smash Ultimate Sephiroth reveal inspired by FF7 Advent Children movie - Dexerto

Observant fans have realized that Sephiroth’s reveal in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is nearly a shot-for-shot reenactment of a scene from 2005’s polarizing Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children film.

One of the most popular video game franchises of all time, Final Fantasy first made its way into the Smash roster in 2015 when he became the sixth third-party character to join the Nintendo game in Super Smash Bros. 4. Then, during the 2020 Game Awards, it was revealed that Cloud’s nemesis, Sephiroth, would be joining the SSBU roster as well.

Everyone was expecting the eighth DLC fighter’s reveal at The Game Awards, but few thought it would be Sephiroth. Ever since Cloud was added, the community has loved the idea of Sephiroth hilariously following him into the Nintendo fighter. So when that “One Winged Angel” theme music started playing during the reveal, a mixture of laughter and jubilation ensued.

To introduce the character, Nintendo decided to reference FF7 and build up hype in a way that fans would surely appreciate. With the game’s cast looking skyward, an imperceptible character began flying downward with “One Winged Angel” dramatically beginning to play in the background.

Renowned Smash player and caster, Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma may have had the best reaction to Sephiroth’s reveal, but he was far from alone in the excitement. Letting out a high-pitched squeal as the theme music started, that wouldn’t be the last reference to FF7.

Final Fantasy VII released in 1997 and its movie, Advent Children, released years later in 2005. The movie is set two years after the game’s events, but still features a climactic scene between Cloud and Sephiroth.

That scene appears to have been perfectly reenacted for the Game Awards reveal, albeit with a hilarious Nintendo twist to the most stirring moment.

When Super Smash Bros. first released in 1999, it featured popular Nintendo characters like Mario and Kirby. Years later, SSBU’s roster includes similarly goofy DLC fighters like Piranha Plant and Minecraft Steve. Now, a spooky, brooding Sephiroth is joining and he intends to “give Smash despair.”

The funniest, most ridiculous ode to Advent Children is the impaling scene. Except, in classic Nintendo fashion, this time Sephiroth’s silhouette is seen adorably impaling Mario’s overall strap instead of Cloud’s shoulder.