Sephiroth revealed as Smash Ultimate DLC fighter 8 - Dexerto

Nintendo has finally announced the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter at The Game Awards with the reveal that Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7 will be joining the roster.
The gaming world was hit with the shocking reveal that the Final Fantasy antagonist of Sephiroth would be the game’s next DLC fighter coming in December.
The reveal kicked off TGA accompanied the One Winged Angel theme and even showcased some of the new fighter’s gameplay that included counters, projectiles and Smash attacks.
This isn’t the first time a fighter has been revealed at The Game Awards. Back in 2018, Nintendo shocked the world by revealing Persona’s Joker as the game’s first DLC.
Sephiroth is one of the most popular antagonists.
While there wasn’t an announcement in 2019, which left some fans upset, it’s clear that Nintendo really felt the impact of 2018’s reveal and decided to recreate some of that hype.
With Fighter 8 now revealed, there are three more characters to come in Fighters Pass Volume 2. Only time will tell what the future holds for Smash given how big these last couple of announcements have been.
100 Thieves continues to mount their return to competitive Call of Duty, as the esports org has announced the signing of retired CoD veteran Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt as a brand content creator.
From a professional Halo player in 2009 to a starter with the Seattle Surge for the Call of Duty League’s inaugural season in 2020, Enable is no stranger to competitive first-person shooters. But, with a Takashi Murakami neon flower sign seen in the background of his Twitch streams, it’s obvious that he is no stranger to shooting premium content either.
The founder of 100T, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, is back in competitive Call of Duty thanks to an opportune acquisition of the Los Angeles league spot. In one month, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez reacquired OpTic Gaming and Nadeshot got back to his roots. Now, it appears that 100T is doubling down by getting Enable back into the black and red.
With years of experience for FaZe Clan under his belt, red is a familiar color to the veteran CoD star. And, with a variety of top-level event performances for 100T back in 2018 and 2019, the connection is tangible. Now, he’ll be curating that brand’s content instead of representing it on the big stage.
If 100T fans were curious about the energy of the Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan LA Thieves head coaching announcement, their questions have been answered. Why was the intro such a pure reference to Kanye West’s “Bound 2” video? Why were there such obvious concert vibes in the flames background?
Because Enable was in charge. That’s why. But he explains his inspirations and his creative style better than anyone else ever could.
“I’d say me, Virgil, Ye, Jay Z, too many more people to name. We’re all cut from the same cloth. I mean, I’m definitely top two. And I’m not two, if you know what I’m saying. But they’re all great in their own way.”
Being from the same cloth as Kanye West is as simple an explanation for the “Bound 2” vibe as any. And, while the organization has agreed to “run it the f**k up” with one of the CoD community’s long-standing figures, there may be some disagreement about his title.