Sephiroth revealed as Smash Ultimate DLC fighter 8 - Dexerto

100 Thieves continues to mount their return to competitive Call of Duty, as the esports org has announced the signing of retired CoD veteran Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt as a brand content creator.

From a professional Halo player in 2009 to a starter with the Seattle Surge for the Call of Duty League’s inaugural season in 2020, Enable is no stranger to competitive first-person shooters. But, with a Takashi Murakami neon flower sign seen in the background of his Twitch streams, it’s obvious that he is no stranger to shooting premium content either.

The founder of 100T, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, is back in competitive Call of Duty thanks to an opportune acquisition of the Los Angeles league spot. In one month, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez reacquired OpTic Gaming and Nadeshot got back to his roots. Now, it appears that 100T is doubling down by getting Enable back into the black and red.

With years of experience for FaZe Clan under his belt, red is a familiar color to the veteran CoD star. And, with a variety of top-level event performances for 100T back in 2018 and 2019, the connection is tangible. Now, he’ll be curating that brand’s content instead of representing it on the big stage.

There’s a new deputy in town. Welcome @Enable to 100 Thieves as our newest Content C̶u̶r̶a̶t̶o̶r̶ Creator! 🏃💨🆙 #100T pic.twitter.com/wACFyJ0CWS — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) December 10, 2020

If 100T fans were curious about the energy of the Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan LA Thieves head coaching announcement, their questions have been answered. Why was the intro such a pure reference to Kanye West’s “Bound 2” video? Why were there such obvious concert vibes in the flames background?

Because Enable was in charge. That’s why. But he explains his inspirations and his creative style better than anyone else ever could.

“I’d say me, Virgil, Ye, Jay Z, too many more people to name. We’re all cut from the same cloth. I mean, I’m definitely top two. And I’m not two, if you know what I’m saying. But they’re all great in their own way.”

Being from the same cloth as Kanye West is as simple an explanation for the “Bound 2” vibe as any. And, while the organization has agreed to “run it the f**k up” with one of the CoD community’s long-standing figures, there may be some disagreement about his title.

100T officially announced Enable as a brand content creator. But he would prefer to be called something unique and historic: “content curator.”