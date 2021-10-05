Sora revealed as final Smash Ultimate DLC fighter: Release date, moveset

The final DLC character for Super Smash Bros Ultimate has now been confirmed: Sora from Kingdom Hearts will be joining the fight with his iconic Keyblade!

Following weeks of speculation over who would be the final DLC character in Fighters Pass Vol. 2, with guesses ranging from Halo’s Master Chief to Kingdom Hearts’ Sora, we now know that Sora is, in fact, the final fighter.

The news was confirmed during the last ever Smash Ultimate presentation with Masahiro Sakurai, which also featured 40-minutes of details and gameplay footage that revealed how Sora will play in the game.

Sora release date in Smash Ultimate

It’s been confirmed that Kingdom Hearts hero Sora will be available to download and play on October 18, 2021. Those who previously purchased Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will get it automatically.

Advertisement

It was also revealed that Doom Slayer as well as Octoling and Judd from Splatoon will get their own Mii Fighter costumes, adding to a lineup that already features the likes of Devil May Cry’s Dante and Rayman’s Rabbids.

Despite this being advertised as the final DLC fighter, many Smash fans have been hoping there will be a Fighter Pass Vol. 3 in the future. Sakurai confirmed this won’t happen in the Kazuya reveal presentation back in June.

“I’ve been working on this for a long time. You could call it my life’s work. But finally, the next DLC fighter will be the last one. There won’t be any more after that,” he said at the time.

Advertisement

With a three-year run of DLC fighters that includes some of gaming’s most iconic characters like Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth, Tekken’s Kazuya, and even Steve from Minecraft, the legacy that Smash Ultimate leaves behind is a huge one.