Tekken's Kazuya revealed as Smash Ultimate DLC fighter 10 - Dexerto

Nintendo has finally revealed the highly anticipated tenth DLC fighter for Smash Ultimate in the form of Kazuya Mishima from Tekken.

The news comes after months of speculation about who the next character would be, with a Tekken representative catching many fans by surprise.

Kazuya now joins Ryu, Ken and Terry Bogard as the fourth fighting game character to join the series.

Smash Ultimate Director Sakurai announced a special presentation to show off the new fighter on June 28 at 7AM PT.