Smash YouTubers claim Nintendo is copyright striking all videos with mods - Dexerto

Smash YouTubers claim Nintendo is copyright striking all videos with mods

Published: 29/Nov/2020 4:42

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Nintendo hasn’t backed down in its war against the Super Smash Bros. community. Now they’ve started issuing takedown notices to some of the game’s most popular modders on YouTube. 

Nintendo has always cracked down hard on its intellectual property. However, they’ve found themselves at odds against the Super Smash Bros. community more so than ever since they shut down The Big House’s online event

It started a movement that has seen professional players and community members rally their fans to fight, protest with charity tournaments, and host exhibition bouts to raise awareness.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t stopped Nintendo from slowing down. If anything, they’ve cracked the whip even harder and turned their sights on Super Smash Bros. modders creating projects for fans on YouTube.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Takedown Mods
Nintendo
Super Ultimate is already incredibly fun, but modders have found ways to make it even better.

The first modder to report he’d been issued a takedown notice was a prominent one named Mastalko.

He created a Goku skin mod, which replaces Terry on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. “Guess my Goku video got ninjaed by Nintendo,” he said.

The screenshot clarifies that his video has been “locked and cannot be monetized” due to a claim from Nintendo.

However, that was only the beginning. Nintendo issued a takedown notice to another popular modder named 64iOS. It revolved around a video he posted on YouTube called ‘12 Super Mario Odyssey Skins in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! (Mods).’

“First time happening to my channel with Smash, I believe,” he said, above a screenshot of the actual takedown notice. Fortunately, it hasn’t impacted his account, but it’s still a move that has angered many fans.

The Super Smash Bros. community understands Nintendo’s takedown requests to an extent.

However, they believe Nintendo’s antics are tone-deaf, especially considering how passionate and widespread the community is.

In the end, they’ve had to find ways to keep the community thriving after all these years with little to no support from Nintendo. So, they believe the company should work with them rather than against them.

