xQc slams"trash" Smash Ultimate Online after lag completely ruins game - Dexerto

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel unleashed his signature rage on Smash Online as lag cost him the chance to potentially win a game.

As one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, xQc garners a huge audience anytime he goes live – and especially when he tries out a new game too.

Some viewers might be there to get his actual take on the game, to see if it’s worth buying themselves if its a new release, but others are there hoping to see him completely lose his mind and lash out at how bad it is, in a way that only he can.

During his November 27 stream, the former Overwatch League star dove into the world of Smash Online, and while he managed to win a game, he wasn’t exactly overjoyed by the experience.

After a nearly five-minute-long fight, where he was using Cloud against Lucina, the Candian lost it as lag started to hamper the game – preventing him from pulling off moves or avoiding his opponent.

As he was defeated, xQc let loose on his opponent and the connection. “Congrats man. Dude, I genuinely hope that you spend your entire life getting good at this piece of s**t f**king game, and you go to your local tournament, and you win enough to buy a f**king router, you broke a** p**sy,” he exclaimed.

xQc then turned his attention onto Smash itself. “I f**king hate this game, it’s so trash – holy s**t. Oh my God, get a router man. I can’t dude, this s**t is f**king trash! Get me out of here dude.”

The streaming star eventually closed the game off, opting to play a few different games before bringing his stream to an end for the day.

While some fans might hope he goes back to Smash in the future, at least for a game or two, xQc might not be willing to – especially if he comes up against opponents with terrible connections.