 xQc slams"trash" Smash Ultimate Online after lag completely ruins game - Dexerto
Smash

xQc slams”trash” Smash Ultimate Online after lag completely ruins game

Published: 28/Nov/2020 15:37

by Connor Bennett
Xqc sat in his room and a Smash Bros fight
Twitch: xQc/Nintendo

Smash Bros Ultimate xQc

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel unleashed his signature rage on Smash Online as lag cost him the chance to potentially win a game. 

As one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, xQc garners a huge audience anytime he goes live – and especially when he tries out a new game too.

Some viewers might be there to get his actual take on the game, to see if it’s worth buying themselves if its a new release, but others are there hoping to see him completely lose his mind and lash out at how bad it is, in a way that only he can. 

During his November 27 stream, the former Overwatch League star dove into the world of Smash Online, and while he managed to win a game, he wasn’t exactly overjoyed by the experience. 

xQc returns to Twitch after ban
Twitch/xQcOW
xQc is never one to shy away from giving his opinion on things.

After a nearly five-minute-long fight, where he was using Cloud against Lucina, the Candian lost it as lag started to hamper the game – preventing him from pulling off moves or avoiding his opponent. 

As he was defeated, xQc let loose on his opponent and the connection. “Congrats man. Dude, I genuinely hope that you spend your entire life getting good at this piece of s**t f**king game, and you go to your local tournament, and you win enough to buy a f**king router, you broke a** p**sy,” he exclaimed. 

xQc then turned his attention onto Smash itself. “I f**king hate this game, it’s so trash – holy s**t. Oh my God, get a router man. I can’t dude, this s**t is f**king trash! Get me out of here dude.”

The streaming star eventually closed the game off, opting to play a few different games before bringing his stream to an end for the day. 

While some fans might hope he goes back to Smash in the future, at least for a game or two, xQc might not be willing to – especially if he comes up against opponents with terrible connections.

Entertainment

Tiny streamer becomes one of Twitch’s biggest channels overnight

Published: 28/Nov/2020 15:17

by Daniel Cleary
klarcthekid twitch streamer
KlarcTheKid / Twitch

Twitch

A small Twitch streamer ‘KlarcTheKid’ has become one of the fast-growing channels on the popular livestreaming platform after gaining over 4.4 million followers in a single day.

There are plenty of aspiring content creators looking to build up their following and community on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, but it can take a lot of time and effort to become successful.

Although it is extremely difficult, without a push from other platforms or influencers, to become one of the fastest-growing creators, there have been a number of small streamers who have exploded in follower count over recent months.

minecraft steve on a hill
Mojang
KlarcTheKid is a variety streamer, who streams games like Minecraft on Twitch.

While there are strict rules preventing Twitch streamers from artificially boosting their followers and viewer counts through third-party sites, a few creators, such as aileybeanssa, confirmed that their channels had been randomly botted out of nowhere.

Now, another small streamer KlarcTheKid has also had a bizarre follower increase, after gaining 4.4 million followers overnight on November 14, according to TwitchMetrics.

The streamer instantly rocketed to the top of Twitch’s fastest-growing creators but he revealed on his Twitch bio that he was being targeted by a troll who was likely trying to get him banned.

List of fastest growing twitch streamers
TwitchMetrics
KlarcTheKid is ahead of stars like Sykkuno, AuronPlay, and even the official Twitch channel, in terms of follower growth.

“Almost all of these follows are bots from a guy harassing me.” he admitted, apologizing for the unusual circumstance, “Sorry, for the confusion.”

Shortly after the channel was botted, a correction was made to KlarcTheKid’s follower count, removing almost half of his unexpected increase, but his channel has still gained over 2 million followers compared to the hundreds of fans he had before.

Other streamers affected by these random follow bots have previously claimed that Twitch was unable to do much to reverse the effects and that they still have plenty of bots following their channel.

While Twitch has not issued any disciplinary action with channels like aileybeanssa, who suffered a similar botting, it is unclear whether they will decide to stick with the same approach for KlarcTheKid’s unusual rise.