Ryan Garcia challenges Super Smash Bros pro MkLeo to $30k wager match - Dexerto

Ryan Garcia might be a professional in the boxing ring, but now he’s looking to step into the Super Smash Bros. scene and take on one of the most dominant champions, MkLeo.

Ryan Garcia has been making headlines for the wrong reasons lately. However, it looks like he wants to turn a new leaf and win over some fans in the Super Smash Bros. community.

Surprisingly, he has been a dedicated fan and player of the game for many years now. “My love for smash started with [Super Smash Bros. Melee],” he said. “I watched the documentary and been playing ever since.”

Ryan Garcia has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with Nintendo after they shut down The Big House. Now, it seems like he’s willing to put on a spectacle for the community and take on one of the biggest names in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

“I challenge MkLeo to [a] 30,000$ [Super Smash Bros.] match,” he said.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, he also called for it to be a best-of-two series, meaning fans would get more of a show.

Leonardo López ‘MkLeo’ Pérez is widely considered to be the best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player. He’s always risen above and beyond any challenge, and it wasn’t any different this time around. “Hey, I’m down to make this happen,” he said.

Naturally, he’d be the heavy favorite in Super Smash Bros. It’s the equivalent of him stepping into a ring against Ryan Garcia, except the other way around. Still, Ryan Garcia was keen to get the ball rolling and asked him to “set a date.”

So, it seems like the two of them have made a gentlemen’s agreement over the bout. Keep in mind, though, that nothing is set in stone until an official announcement has been made.

Still, it’s an exciting prospect and one that Super Smash Bros. fans from all around the world are looking forward to.

Of course, they expect it to be heavily one-sided, but Ryan Garcia might have a couple of tricks up his sleeve.