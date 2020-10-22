Smash Ultimate patch 9.0.1 removes Steve's suggestive victory animation - Dexerto

Following the shock announcement that Steve from Minecraft would be joining Smash Ultimate, the latest fighter has already been hit with a new patch to remove a problematic victory screen.

Minecraft has well and truly taken over Smash. Shortly after the grand reveal on October 1, Steve joined the ever-growing roster as a fully playable fighter. This meant all-new combos, crazy combinations, and some truly original interactions with other characters.

However, as with most new additions, it also lent to a number of new issues. Not only was the character hit with some devastating bugs, but Steve was also labeled as “busted” by elite players.

In light of recent issues, along with some controversy, Nintendo deployed a follow-up patch. Here’s everything addressed in the 9.0.1 Smash Ultimate update.

First and foremost, a suggestive victory screen was edited as part of the latest changes. While it wasn’t addressed in the patch notes, there’s no denying the difference when winning with Steve now.

Prior to the patch, Steve would stand facing the camera while holding some meat at a rather awkward angle. That has since been pulled from the game, as Steve now stands in his victory screen without anything in his hands.

Steve was previously shown eating before dropping his arms and staring off in the distance. There’s no telling if the meat was meant to stay with him though. In Minecraft, food naturally disappears the moment it’s consumed.

While it quickly became a meme in the community, it’s no longer a factor in-game.

Alongside this amusing change, a good handful of bugs were also squashed to help balance the fighter. There’s no more falling through the map due to his blocks, no more losing control of your character due to minecarts, and more.

Various issues are to be expected as soon as a new fighter lands in any given Smash update.

It’s a huge change to the state of the game and Steve’s appearance has been no different. Things should certainly be a lot smoother moving forward now though.

The full 9.0.1 patch notes can be found below.

