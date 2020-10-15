How to download your Minecraft Java skins in Smash Ultimate for Steve - Dexerto

Smash Ultimate players disappointed with the limited amount of costumes for Steve and Alex can now add their own Minecraft Java skins to the game.

As demonstrated by modder jam1garner, who also created the ability to download the skins into the game, players can do it all through an in-game window.

After selecting their character, in this case, either Steve or Alex, players can type in their Minecraft username. By doing so, you’ll gain access to your Minecraft Java skins.

According to jam1garner, there is low ban and brick risk which means you can play online without the fear of it messing up your game or someone else’s.

I added the ability to download and install your #Minecraft Java skins in #SmashUltimate. All from an in-game menu. pic.twitter.com/4qOdqP9X52 — jam1garner (@jam1garner) October 14, 2020

“I haven’t heard of a switch brick in years. It’s impossible to mess up doing simple stuff like mods,” he explained. “The only worry is being banned from online and the only way I’ve seen that happen to someone is repeatedly playing Giga bowser online very publicly.”

Plus, as the modder further explained, there’s no reason that this type of mod should stop at Steve.

“This could be done for other characters, Steve is not special,” he stated, but noted that this isn’t as easy a conversion as some may believe it to be.

Of course, in order to pull off this whole thing you will need to mod the game yourself, which is where some helpful tutorials come into play. Follow these instructions and download the mod itself from jam1garner and you’ll be on your way in no time.

As Dexerto has previously reported, there are plenty of neat Smash Ultimate mods that transform existing fighters into completely different characters.

For instance, one transformed Snake into streaming sensation Ninja while another turned Joker into Woody from Toy Story.

There’s no telling what other mods players will cook up, especially with four more DLC characters still to be released as part of Fighters Pass Volume 2.