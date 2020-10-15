 How to download your Minecraft Java skins in Smash Ultimate for Steve - Dexerto
How to download your Minecraft Java skins in Smash Ultimate for Steve

Published: 15/Oct/2020 19:44

by Michael Gwilliam
Minecraft Steve and Alex in Smash
Microsoft/Nintendo

Smash Ultimate players disappointed with the limited amount of costumes for Steve and Alex can now add their own Minecraft Java skins to the game.

As demonstrated by modder jam1garner, who also created the ability to download the skins into the game, players can do it all through an in-game window.

After selecting their character, in this case, either Steve or Alex, players can type in their Minecraft username. By doing so, you’ll gain access to your Minecraft Java skins.

According to jam1garner, there is low ban and brick risk which means you can play online without the fear of it messing up your game or someone else’s.

“I haven’t heard of a switch brick in years. It’s impossible to mess up doing simple stuff like mods,” he explained. “The only worry is being banned from online and the only way I’ve seen that happen to someone is repeatedly playing Giga bowser online very publicly.”

Plus, as the modder further explained, there’s no reason that this type of mod should stop at Steve.

“This could be done for other characters, Steve is not special,” he stated, but noted that this isn’t as easy a conversion as some may believe it to be.

Of course, in order to pull off this whole thing you will need to mod the game yourself, which is where some helpful tutorials come into play. Follow these instructions and download the mod itself from jam1garner and you’ll be on your way in no time.

As Dexerto has previously reported, there are plenty of neat Smash Ultimate mods that transform existing fighters into completely different characters.

Minecraft Steve, Alex, Zombie and Enderman in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
There’s a lot of small attention to detail with Steve in Smash.

For instance, one transformed Snake into streaming sensation Ninja while another turned Joker into Woody from Toy Story.

There’s no telling what other mods players will cook up, especially with four more DLC characters still to be released as part of Fighters Pass Volume 2.

Where to find Hooded Skeleton in Baldurs Gate 3: Revive trick

Published: 15/Oct/2020 18:31

by Tanner Pierce
Larian Studios

While traveling through the Baldur’s Gate III’s early access campaign, it might be useful to know an alternative way to resurrect one of your dead characters without having to use a Scroll of Revivify. Here’s what you need to know about this secret method.

After initially being announced right before E3 2019, Baldur’s Gate III is finally in the hands of early access players. While this version doesn’t contain everything that the full game will have to offer, it still gives players a good sense of what it’ll be like when it does officially drop sometime in the near future.

The game, which is based on Dungeons and Dragons, allows characters to form parties and go on quests, much like the aforementioned tabletop game. Normally, when party members die, you can revive them with Scrolls of Revivify, which can bring back a party member with one HP. But what if you don’t have the aforementioned item and still want to bring someone back? That’s where the Hooded Skeleton comes in.

Larian Studios
The Hooded Skeleton can originally be found in the Dank Crypt and then will show up at your campsite.

Where is the Hooded Skeleton found?

The Hooded Skeleton is originally found in a secret room in the Dank Crypt. While in the secret room, players can open up a sarcophagus, which reveals the undead creature. He won’t attack you and will only ask you a simple question at first: “What is the worth of a single mortal’s life?”

After that, you’re allowed to respond to him. You’re given seven different responses and currently it’s unknown exactly how many work on him. However, if you answer with, “No one life is worth more than any other,” he will respond that he is “satisfied,” and will allow you to go on your way.

How does the Hooded Skeleton revive a character?

After you encounter him the first time, there’s nothing else to do with him here. He’ll leave you alone and you’ll be able to exit the Dank Crypt. The next time you’ll see him is at your campsite, around the north side. If you interact with him, he’ll tell you that he can revive one of your dead characters for 200 gold.

If you have enough, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of that offer, even if you have a Scroll of Revivify. Not having to use that item if you don’t have to is a pretty nice deal.

Baldur’s Gate III is currently in early access on PC. The full version of the game currently doesn’t have a release date.