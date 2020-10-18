 Hungrybox demonstrates why Steve is so “busted” in Smash Ultimate - Dexerto
Smash

Hungrybox demonstrates why Steve is so “busted” in Smash Ultimate

Published: 18/Oct/2020 20:02

by Bill Cooney
Hungrybox Steve Smash OP
Nintendo/Hungrybox

Minecraft’s Steve has finally arrived in Smash Ultimate, and players are busy familiarizing themselves with his move set. It has so much potential, streamer Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma had no other way to describe it than “broken.”

Steve and the rest of the Minecraft fighter skins joined Smash in early October, and have definitely been making waves ever since.

His kit is one of the most unique in Smash, requiring players to mine for materials by hitting the stage with the pickaxe in order to get the most power out of his moves.

If they are fully-charged, those abilities can put some serious hurt on opponents, which Hungrybox discovered almost immediately while trying out the character on stream.

“He’s crazy, he’s actually crazy man. Busted,” the Smash pro argued. “You have to be constantly building and mining, but once you get a diamond, you’re good.”

Diamonds are used to upgrade your weapons, which increases Steve’s melee attack power significantly. Even though he lacks a ton of range, the Jigglypuff main noted, he more than makes up for it with the amount of damage he’s able to put out.

One of the most impressive combos shared by Hungrybox has to be what’s known as the ‘Thanos Car’ where Steve sets up two blocks then deploys his minecart to bounce between them. Time it just right, and you’ll be able to catch enemies coming off the ledge with a fully-charged hit after breaking one of the tiles.

The fact that this combo already exists is a testament not just to Steve’s power, but the creativity of the Smash community as a whole, who definitely waste no time experimenting when a new fighter hits the scene.

Steve might be an absolute powerhouse, but that doesn’t mean his rollout didn’t have a few hiccups as well. Like one very annoying bug that sends opponents through the map when facing off against him, as if he needed any more help winning.

While he seems incredibly powerful now, it’s only a matter of time (hopefully) before players like Hungrybox start working on ways to counter the Minecraft star. Still, we can already tell that nasty down smash will definitely cause its fair share of tilt in matches going forward.

