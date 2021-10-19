Smash Ultimate patch 13.0.0 notes: Sora release, Little Mac & Zelda buffs, more

Smash Ultimate patch 13.0.0 marks the end of an era. The final big update for the Nintendo fighting game introduces the final DLC character, Sora. The Kingdom Hearts’ protagonist inclusion isn’t the only change made, with buffs to Little Mac, Zelda, and more coming in the October 18 patch.

It might not be the end of Smash Ultimate’s cycle ⁠— but it’s certainly the end of an era.

Smash Ultimate patch 13.0.0 marks the game’s final DLC release in Sora from Kingdom Hearts. While fans have been hoping for potentially more fighters, director Masahiro Sakurai has put all those claims to bed.

There is still hope that balancing and some new content will eventually come to Smash Ultimate after this final update. Patch 13.0.0 itself is set to include buffs to many underpowered fighters, including Little Mac, Zelda, and more.

Here’s what you need to know about Smash Ultimate patch 13.0.0, which went live on October 18.

Sora released as final Smash Ultimate DLC character

Smash Ultimate’s roster will cap out at 82 fighters with Kingdom Hearts’ Sora being added as the game’s final DLC character.

Sora’s addition into Smash has been long-awaited by fans of both franchises, with the Kingdom Hearts protagonist having been linked to the Nintendo fighting game ⁠— both as a meme and seriously ⁠— for years.

Of course, Sora fights using his iconic Keyblade, dashing around the battlefield and clobbering enemies.

Masahiro Sakurai stated: “Sora’s controls are relatively straightforward, meaning everyone should be able to enjoy playing as him.”

You can unlock Sora by purchasing the Smash Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 in the Nintendo eShop for $29.99 USD ⁠— which includes five other fighters ⁠— or in the standalone Challenger Pack 11 for $5.99 USD.

Plenty of low-tier character buffs, including Little Mac & Zelda

No nerfs are in sight in Smash Ultimate patch 13.0.0, with Nintendo instead opting to buff some of the game’s weakest characters.

Little Mac, Zelda, Dr. Mario, Jigglypuff, Lucario, and more are getting balance changes in the update. A lot of the changes have to do with reduced vulnerabilities in windows during and after attacks, with some attacks also getting increased power and speed.

A change to Kazuya’s side special was also shipped, making it so opponents that fall down in place cannot be stepped on when jumping right after.

You can find the full Smash Ultimate patch 13.0.0 notes below.

Smash Ultimate patch 13.0.0 notes

Balance updates

All Fighters

Made it so opponents that fall down in place due to Kazuya’s side special cannot be stepped on when jumping.

Dr. Mario

Neutral Air Attack: Extended launch distance for the high-damage window.

Up Air Attack: Increased attack power and maintained launch distance.

Down Air Attack: Increased attack speed.

Side Special: Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.

Down Special: Increased the speed that super armor activates when using the move on the ground.

Hero

Final Smash: Shortened the downtime after finishing the Final Smash.

Incineroar

Down Smash Attack: Increased power and extended launch distance.

Up Air Attack: Increased attack power and maintained launch distance.

Up Special: Increased attack power and maintained launch distance of the high-damage window while descending.

Isabelle

Down Tilt Attack: Reduced vulnerability.

Side Smash Attack: Extended the duration of the high-damage part of the attack.

Down Smash Attack: Extended launch distance and increased attack range.

Forward Throw: Extended launch distance.

Jigglypuff

Neutral Attack 2: Reduced vulnerability.

Back Air Attack: Reduced vulnerability and reduced vulnerability when landing.

Downward Throw: Shortened the launch distance and reduced vulnerability.

Joker

Final Smash: Shortened the downtime after finishing the Final Smash.

King K. Rool

Up Tilt Attack: Increased power and extended launch distance.

Side Smash Attack: Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts and increased the range at the beginning of the move.

Forward Air Attack: Reduced vulnerability.

Up Throw: Extended launch distance.

Little Mac

Up Tilt Attack: Extended the duration of an opponent’s animation when they are struck by this attack.

Side Smash Attack: Increased power against shields when using the move with down input.

Neutral Special: Extended launch distance. Reduced vulnerability when using the move on the ground. Increased speed so it will be faster to use the move. Made so the second button press can be input in advance.

Up Special: Extended launch distance of the last attack.

Down Special: Increased the amount that attack power will increase.

Lucario

Dash Attack: Extended the duration of the high-damage part of the attack and increased the high-damage range.

Side Tilt Attack: Extended launch distance of the second attack.

Down Tilt Attack: Increased attack speed.

Ridley

Side Special: Shortened the time between the slamming/dragging animations and when another jump can be input.

Rosalina & Luma

Down Smash Attack: Luma will appear in front of Rosalina when using the move and turning around and extended launch distance for Luma’s attack.

Side Special: Luma will follow you when using the move in the air.

Zelda

Neutral Attack 1: Reduced vulnerability.

Flurry Attack: Increased power.

Up Smash Attack: Extended launch distance.

Down Smash Attack: Extended launch distance.

Down Air Attack: Increased the high-damage range.

General

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Sora Challenger Pack Judd Hat Octoling Wig Doom Slayer Helmet + Armor

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Offline