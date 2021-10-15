Smash Ultimate fan invites Sakurai to wedding with iconic invitation envelope

A Smash Ultimate fan and his soon-to-be-wife sent out wedding invites in the style of Smash’s famous envelopes given to famous characters so they join the roster.

When it comes to video game props or items, there may be none more prestigious than an invite to Super Smash Bros, as it means you can duke it out with many of gaming’s greatest stars ranging from Mario and Sonic all the Solid Snake, Sephiroth and finally Sora.

Now, a fan has used the design in the form of wedding invites and even wants to send one to Smash creator Masahiro Sakurai.

Taking to Twitter, gamer Dylan Chic posted photos of the invites to his wedding, scheduled for December 31, 2021.

This is what the front looks like

Smash fan invites Sakurai to their wedding

The front makes it clear that the invite isn’t an invite to play Smash, but rather for a wedding, while the back reveals a menu for what’s to eat at the event.

In the comments, Chic even tagged Sakurai, asking him: “What’s your PO? You get an honorary invite.”

Speaking with Dexerto, the future husband explained how the invite idea blossomed. “My fiance and I are pretty big Nintendo fans. She is a cellist and has met The Moonriders in Japan (the guys who did the music for Earthbound) and we quickly bonded over our Nintendo fandom over the quarantine.”

@Sora_Sakurai What's your PO you get an honorary invite?

“I’ve been a tournament Smash player since Melee and it’s been a big part of my life for a long time,” he added. “We both love theatrics and what perfect way to have a subtle yet fun ode to my favorite Nintendo game than to send out a cheeky invite emulating the iconic invite.”

It turns out his future wife loved the idea for a number of reasons, but the big one was because they weren’t having an “in-your-face video game theme wedding” but still wanted to include some references in songs and music at the wedding itself.

Advertisement

As for the invites, they were designed by a friend of Chic’s who is illustrating a children’s ABC book with him featuring loads of fighting game terms.

Unfortunately, Sakurai himself hasn’t responded to the invite, but we’re sure he’d be happy to know that his game’s invitations are being used for such a lovely event.