A.B.A. is Guilty Gear -Strive’s- next DLC character

Guilty Gear -Strive- is getting a new addition with A.B.A., a returning fighter from Guilty Gear XX Accent Core R. Here’s everything we know about her.

Arc System Works teased the next DLC character for Guilty Gear -Strive- in February, showing off a silhouette of the fighter during an ARC Live broadcast alongside several other reveals.

Speculation abounded as to who this fighter might be, with theories zeroing in on a few specific returning characters from the series… and weeks later, we finally have our answer.

A.B.A. is -Strive’s- 12th character, making her grand return for the first time since 2012’s Guilty Gear XX Accent Core R over a decade ago.

Article continues after ad

Arc System Works A.B.A. is making her return to the Guilty Gear series for the first time in over a decade.

Who is A.B.A. in Guilty Gear -Strive-?

A.B.A. is a homunculus who was raised in a laboratory. She’s covered in bandages and fights using her weapon, Paracelsus, a living demon-axe / key who has multiple forms — and who also happens to be A.B.A.’s “reluctant” husband with whom she’s obsessed (although he doesn’t really feel the same way about her).

Article continues after ad

In Guilty Gear -Strive-, A.B.A. seeks a human body for Paracelsus… but he’s not her only means of combat. In XX Accent Core R, she also used blood transfusions to power herself up, a tool similar to Nagoryuki’s Blood Gauge in -Strive-.

Article continues after ad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjqfSOnuyyM

In an official trailer for the character, fans can see A.B.A. wield Paracelsus to knock enemies backwards and into the air. They also get a good look at three different versions of the living weapon, who transforms into a goopy black form as well as a gnarly red battle axe with a gaping maw full of razor-sharp teeth.

How to buy A.B.A. in Guilty Gear -Strive-

A.B.A. will be available to play at the Arc World Tour Finals in a special demo from March 21-23, and will officially release for purchase on March 26.

Fans can buy A.B.A. alone for $6.99, and as part of Season Pass 3 for $24.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows platforms.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Arc System Works A.B.A. fights using Paracelsus, who appears to have a few different forms in Guilty Gear -Strive-.

A.B.A. isn’t the only new addition to -Strive’s- Season 3 content. Millia Rage is also getting a new move called ‘Artemis,’ which allows her to attack while leaping up at an angle behind her.

During this attack, she can evade low moves and even pass through to the opponent’s other side, increasing her offensive options and mixing up her rivals.

A new Battle Stage will also release alongside A.B.A. called ‘Fallen Prayer, Engulfed Lives,’ which lets players fight in a scenic seaside backdrop. As per a press release, an overgrowth of coral has rendered the area a popular tourist trap, but it’s not habitable for residents.