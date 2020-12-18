Smash Ultimate 10.0.0 update patch notes: Sephiroth Challenge mode

Final Fantasy fans were elated to see Sephiroth enter the world of Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Here’s the patch notes containing everything you need to know about the Sephiroth Challenge event.
The recent announcement that Final Fantasy’s character was joining the Smash Bros party was one that had fans beyond ecstatic. The fan favorite antagonist will be DLC Fighter Number 8, and it’ll be exciting to see how the one winged angel fares against some of Nintendo’s most iconic characters.
With patch 10.0.0 being added to the game, players will be able to participate in the challenge, something some fans have already went ahead and done to stay one step in front of their opponents.
Below are all of the details you need about Sephiroth’s Challenge, alongside some notes regarding enhanced gameplay and video replays.
Smash Ultimate patch notes 10.0.0
General
– The Sephiroth Challenge mode event has been added for a limited time.
– You can attempt this mode if you’ve purchased the Sephiroth Challenger Pack or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Defeating Sephiroth will unlock him as a playable fighter and grant access to his stage.
– This mode will appear on the upper left of the main menu. Press the + Button to take on the challenge.
– Once the event period is over, the mode will become unavailable, but Sephiroth and his stage will be unlocked immediately for anyone who has purchased the Sephiroth Challenger Pack or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2.
– Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
Note that you cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).