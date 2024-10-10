Deadlock October 10 patch notes: Ranked mode added, hundreds of hero & item changes, more

Deadlock’s October 10 patch is huge, even by the standards of Deadlock’s typically massive bi-weekly patches. There’s a lot changing here as the game gets closer and closer to leaving Alpha.

On top of the typical slew of hero and item changes like what we got in the prior September 26 patch, we’re getting a ranked mode and some massive quality of life changes to the map that’ll be moving teleporters around, changing objectives like mid boss, and a whole lot more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Deadlock October 10 patch notes:

Full October 10 Deadlock patch notes

Ranked mode added to Deadlock

A ranked mode is being added, though there are a lot of conditions you’ll have to meet in order to play and rank up. Additionally, ranks will be resetting weekly via a medal system. Here’s a quick breakdown of the ranked system and how it works:

You must have 50 games of Deadlock played in order to queue ranked

Ranked is solo queue only, and it’ll run for a limited time of 1-4PM and 7-10PM in your time zone, thought these slots can be adjusted slightly to better fit your schedule

Medals will be given based on performance in ranked via an algorithm that’s run every Tuesday at 8PM GMT, meaning that rank won’t be determined or changed on a per-game basis

You’ll have to play a minimum of 7 games in order for your medal to be determined for that week

Ranked will open starting Tuesday, October 15th

Hero Changes

Abrams

Base health reduced from 600 to 570

Health per boon increased from 32 to 34 (1048 vs 1046 total)

Fixed shoulder charge sensitivity bugs that allowed you to turn more than intended

Seismic Impact now allows for some very minor movement to help nudge around small objects

Bebop

Sticky Bomb growth increased from 2.5% to 4% per stack

Sticky Bomb now loses 2 stacks on death

Sticky Bomb now has 15 max stacks

Hook range increased from 25m to 30m

Hook now also hits enemy troopers, killing them instantly

Fixed some cases where Hook would grab players from around corners

Hyper Beam movement slow reduced from 30% to 25%

Hyper Beam duration no longer scales with Spirit Power

Hyper Beam duration increased from 8s to 10s

Uppercut now applies a 15% Fire Rate slow in the landing radius for 5s. Scales with Spirit Power (0.2)

Dynamo

Quantum Entanglement cooldown increased from 12.5s to 15s

Quantum Entanglement T3 now also also reduces cooldown by 4s

Fixed Kinetic Pulse T2 tooltip to clarify that it affects bullets only and not melee damage

Grey Talon

Arrow cycle time increased from 0.45s to 0.55s (overall dps unchanged)

Fixed Rain of Arrows alternate cast causing you to hit the ground soon after cast

Fixed Guided Owl colliding with nearby objects during cast

Fire Rate no longer scales with Spirit Power

Base bullet damage now scales with Spirit Power (0.1)

Guided Owl 3s grace period for kill increased to 4s

Fixed Guided Owl grace period still requiring that he gets the kill, rather than the target just die

Movespeed no longer scales with Spirit Power

Base stamina increased from 3 to 4

Haze

Fixation max stacks increased from 30 to 40

Fixation T3 reduced from +0.2 to +0.15

Bullet Dance no longer grants +15% Fire Rate

Bullet Dance base ability now grants 2 Targets Hit Per Shot

Bullet Dance base ability no longer grants +25% Evasion

Bullet Dance T3 now grants +40% Evasion and +2 Bullet Dance Speed

Infernus

Catalyst Damage Amp reduced from 25% to 20%

Catalyst T3 Damage Amp increased from 15% to 20%

Ivy

Improved default camera position

Take Flight control keys are now similar to Vindicta’s

Fixed some issues with control on Take Flight when near a wall

Lady Geist

Fixed a bug that could cause some units to take more damage than intended with Essence Bomb when multiple targets are hit

Life Drain can now be alternate-casted on allied heroes

Added double tap accidental protection for Life Drain to help against instant cancellations

Malice slow duration reduced from 6s to 4s

Malice amp duration reduced from 16s to 13s

You can now see how many Malice stacks you have on you as the opponent

Lash

Base bullet damage reduced from 10 to 9

Flog Heal vs heroes reduced from 80% to 70%

Flog Heal vs creeps reduced from 30% to 25%

McGinnis

No longer has +25% Spirit Resist

Now has +15% Bullet Resist

Mini Turrets T1 no longer grants +1 charge

Mini Turrets duration reduced from 30s to 24s

Mini Turrets cooldown reduced from 30s to 24s

Mini Turrets health scaling reduced from 30% to 20%

Mini Turrets recharge time reduced from 5s to 3s

Mini Turrets cast range increased from 15m to 20m

Mini Turret damage reduction against troopers/neutrals increased from -40% to -50%

Mini Turret damage reduction against objectives increased from -60% to -70%

Fixed Ricochet not bouncing off of Mini Turrets

Mini Turret spawn time reduced from 1s to 0.25s

Mini Turret attack delay reduced from 0.35s to 0.2s

Heavy Barrage radius increased from 4.5m to 5m

Mirage

Tornado now uses a range for its travel distance instead of a travel duration (scales with range increase)

Enemies that have already been hit by Fire Scarabs now let the next scarab projectile pass through them

Djinn’s Mark base damage reduced from 16 to 12

Djinn’s Mark scaling from spirit power increased from 0.4 to 0.55

Djinn’s Mark reveal duration increased from 2s to 3s

Traveler now causes your camera to move to the destination during the channel

Traveler T1 is now “+2 m/s” (was -20s cd)

Traveler T2 is now “-30s cd” (was +2 m/s)

Traveler T3 fire rate increased from 20% to 30%

Mo & Krill

Combo T1 now grants +30% Bullet Resist While Channeling (no longer grants -28s CD)

Combo cooldown reduced from 95s to 75s

Paradox

Bullet growth per boon increased from 0.33 to 0.45

Time Wall bullet duration reduced from 1s to 0.7s

Fixed Time Wall not being spawned when looking down while casting

Paradoxical Swap cooldown increased from 48s to 65s

Paradoxical Swap range reduced from 30m to 25m

Paradoxical Swap T1 now reduces cooldown by 15s

Paradoxical Swap T3 now increases range by 20m

Pulse Grenade radius reduced from 7m to 6m

Pulse Grenade Damage Amp per Stack increased from 5% to 6%

Pulse Grenade T3 no longer increases Damage Amp by 2%

Pulse Grenade T3 now also increases the radius by 1m per pulse

Pocket

Shotgun falloff start reduced from 22m to 16m

Enchanter’s Satchel damage now respects line of sight

Enchanter’s Satchel now shows an aoe indicator for Pocket while channeling

Affliction DPS Spirit Power scaling reduced from 0.4 to 0.34

Barrage radius reduced from 6.5m to 4.5m

Barrage T3 now also increases radius by 2m

Seven

Base regen increased from 1.5 to 3

Movespeed scaling with Spirit Power reduced from 0.028 to 0.02

Can now use dash while in Storm Cloud to adjust your position

Lightning Ball T3 increased from +1m to +2m

Shiv

Slice and Dice Spirit damage scaling increased from 1.2 to 1.3

Slice and Dice T1 improved from -3.75s to -4s

Rage decay rate reduced from 0.35 to 0.25

Rage buffer duration increased from 7s to 12s (how long it stays before starting to decay)

Vindicta

Reverted recent falloff damage changes

Fall off increased from 58m (default) to 64m

Bullet damage growth per boon reduced from 0.79 to 0.55

Flight duration no longer scales with Spirit Power

Flight T2 now increases flight duration by 6s

Flight bonus move speed above base now scales at 50% effectiveness

No longer has -10% base bullet resist

Health growth per boon reduced from 20 to 15

Gun cycle time increased from 0.22 to 0.26 (dps rescaled to remain the same, after the above changes are calculated in)

Stake duration reduced from 2s to 1.75s

Assassinate bonus souls is now unsecured

Shooting while flying now has similar speed impact as on the ground

Flight air acceleration decreased a little

Crow Familiar % damage no longer affects Mid Boss

Viscous

Goo Ball no longer triggers on hit effect while in Ethereal Shift

Fixed Superior Stamina dash count not working with Goo Ball

Goo Ball stun duration reduced from 1s to 0.7s

Splatter base damage reduced from 100 to 90

Splatter T2 reduced from +70 to +60

Splatter Spirit damage scale increased from 1.5 to 1.9

Fixed Instant Cast not working for Puddle Punch

Warden

Alchemical Flask cooldown reduced from 14s to 12s

Alchemical Flask damage increased from 55 to 65

Alchemical Flask T1 is now +1 Stamina Reduction

Alchemical Flask T2 is now +50 Damage

Last Stand channel duration reduced from 2.2s to 2s

Last Stand range increased from 12m to 13m

Wraith

Card Trick spirit scale reduced from 1.2 to 1.1

Card Trick generation via melee reduced by 50%

Yamato

Power Slash cooldown increased from 8.5s to 10.5s

Power Slash T2 now also reduces cooldown by 2s

Shadow Transformation no longer grants you bullet and spirit resist

Shadow Transformation duration reduced from 4.5s to 4s

Item Changes

Weapon Items

Monster Rounds: Weapon Damage vs NPCs reduced from 35% to 30%

Restorative Shot: Weapon Damage reduced from 8% to 7%

Basic Magazine: Ammo increased from 24% to 26%

Melee Charge: Cooldown increased from 10.5s to 16s

Long Range: Ammo increase from 20% to 25%

Tesla Bullets: Spirit scaling increased from 0.13 to 0.16

Alchemical Fire: Now behaves like other grenades and does not bounce off walls Base DPS increased from 45 to 55

Toxic Bullets: Buildup is now 15% slower

Frenzy: Low HP threshold increased from 40% to 50%

Ricochet: Range reduced from 14m to 11m

Silencer: Spirit Power increased from 12 to 18

Vampiric Burst: Added ammo on active increased from +50% to +75% Cooldown reduced from 37s to 34s

Spiritual Overflow: No longer grants +20% Fire Rate Upon activation, grants +35% Fire Rate Activated Spirit Power increased from +45 to +50



Vitality Items

Healing Rite: Regen duration increased from 17s to 19s (same total heal)

Extra Regen: Regen increased from 2.8 to 3 Ammo increased from 8% to 10%

Extra Stamina: Stamina Recovery increased from 14% to 16% Fire Rate reduced from 7% to 6% Now gives +25 Health

Extra Health: Weapon Damage increased from 5% to 6%

Enduring Speed: Movespeed bonus reduced from 1.4 to 1.1 (all heroes movement speed increased by 0.3) Slow resist reduced from 40% to 35%

Restorative Locket: Spirit Resist increased from 8% to 10% Now grants +1 Sprint

Return Fire: Cooldown increased from 25s to 30s Active bullet resist reduced from 25% to 20%

Health Nova: Spirit Power increased from +4 to +6

Combat Barrier: Weapon Damage reduced from 25% to 22%

Fortitude: Health increased from +300 to +325

Lifestrike: Heal increased from 55% of melee damage to 65%

Superior Stamina: Stamina Recovery increased from 20% to 25%

Veil Walker: Speed increased from 3 to 4

Majestic Leap: Cooldown increased from 23s to 26s

Rescue Beam: Cast range reduced from 36m to 32m

Leech: Weapon Damage increase from +15% to +20% Spirit Power increased from +12 to +18

Siphon Bullets: HP Steal Per Bullet increased from 45 to 50



Spirit Items

Extra Spirit: Spirit Power increased from 9 to 10

Ammo Scavenger: Spirit Power Per Soul reduced from 2 to 1 Max Stacks increased from 10 to 20

Withering Whip: No longer grants +50 Health Now grants +100 Bullet Shield Cooldown reduced from 26s to 22s

Cold Front: Cooldown reduced from 34s to 28s

Mystic Vulnerability: Fixed it stacking with Escalating Exposure

Slowing Hex: Slow reduced from 30% to 25%

Improved Spirit: Spirit Power increased from +23 to +28

Improved Burst: Max Health damage reduced from 9% to 7%

Knockdown: Cooldown reduced from 48s to 40s

Ethereal Shift: Can no longer end it early

Torment Pulse: Pulse interval is now fixed and does not get reduced with cooldown reduction

Superior Cooldown: Now grants +100 Spirit Shield

Escalating Exposure: Spirit Resist On Damage reduced from -15% to -12% Amp Per Stack reduced from 6% to 5% Duration reduced from 15s to 12s

Refresher: Cooldown increased from 212s to 230s

Mystic Reverb: Slow reduced from 50% to 40%



Gameplay and Map Changes

Troopers attack range vs Lane Guardians reduced from 13.5m to 12m (they get closer to it)

Players now need to be within 19m (above the ramp) to attack a Lane Guardian

Guardians now take 70% less damage from troopers at the start of the game; this reduces by 10% per minute (max at +30% increased damage at 10 min)

Guardian damage vs players increased by 20%

Medium Camps spawn time changed from 7 min to 5 min

Hard Camps spawn time changed from 7 min to 8 min

Teleporters open time changed from 10 min to 8 min

Trooper spawn/bounty lane end time changed from 10 min to 8 min

Vaults spawn time/interval changed from 10/5 to 8/4

Golden Statues and Breakables spawn time changed from 3 min to 2 min

Golden Statues bonuses upgrade time changed from 15 min to 10 min

Golden Statue Health buff increased from 15/20 to 20/30

Golden Statues now have a tier 3 upgrade at 25 minutes (+2.5% Fire Rate, +8% Ammo, 1.5% CD Reduction, +7% Weapon Damage, 40 Health, +5 Spirit Power)

Mid Boss now has 15 regen

Mid Boss creep buff rescaled from 70% to 50/70/90% for the 1/2/3rd mid boss death (further deaths don’t increase)

Mid Boss rejuv respawn rescaled from 50% to 40/50/60% for the 1/2/3rd mid boss death (further deaths don’t increase)

Urn now causes the runner to be revealed on the minimap

Heavy Melee against the urn runner now causes them to drop the urn

Urn delivery now gives each player on your team a Golden Statue permanent buff

Urn bounty increased by 15%

Urn now falls down from the sky a little bit faster

Comeback formula weighted a bit less on team vs team net worth calculation and more on the strength of the dying hero (regardless of lead)

Percentage of deniable orbs from objectives for Guardian/Walker/Patron/Shrines rescaled from 54.55/66.67/100/0% to 35%

Shields no longer reduce damage or get depleted by NPC units (Troopers, Bosses etc, but still takes damage from player summoned units)

All heroes’ movespeed increased by 0.3 (Enduring Speed reduced by 0.3)

Bullet and Spirit Lifesteal now stack diminishingly

Teleporters now grant +3 m/s for 5s after arriving at the other side

Updated teleporter locations Moved teleporters to travel between outer lane Walkers Added teleporters in the underground tunnels Changed underground teleporters to go between Subway and Tunnel on the same side of the map

Widened stairs from Shrines back to the player spawn area

Added ledge to mantle back up to the player spawn area from the pit

Added bridge and stair to the upper level of the Subway Entrance building from the outer lane Walker arenas

Added upper level connection through the Subway Entrance building

Moved Guardians back slightly further from stairs down to the canal

Widened channels surrounding Mid Temple slightly

Widened archways between Mid Temple channels

Garage and Night Club: Changed ropes so that they take you to the second floor and added back stairs to take you to the roof

General Changes