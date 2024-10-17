Adin Ross follows through with $10K prize for Mike Smalls Jr’s Hurricane Milton stream

Adin Ross’ Hurricane Milton challenge didn’t go over well with a Kick streamer after they were deemed ineligible for its prize money. However, Ross made it up to the streamer in a big way.

As Hurricane Milton approached the Gulf Coast in Florida on October 10, Kick streamer Adin Ross pledged $70k to anyone who could successfully livestream during the storm.

Thinking he’d be eligible for the prize money, Kick streamer Mike Smalls Jr. went live. As he weathered the strong winds and rain, Smalls set up a tent and an air mattress in the heart of the storm.

Article continues after ad

However, Ross clarified his offer, saying he intended to give the $70k to streamers SamBond and SweaterGxd.

After finding out the money wasn’t for him, despite his efforts, Smalls went on a tirade, respectfully. “F*ck you!” he said. “I’m out here risking my life to feed my family, and then you bang on me like that… he just scammed me. That’s f*cked up.”

Article continues after ad

Though Ross wouldn’t be giving away the $70k to Smalls, the popular Kick streamer told Smalls he was “proud” of how viral he went for his Milton livestream.

Article continues after ad

Not only did Ross give him words of encouragement, but he also said he’d give Smalls $10k so he could afford shelter. “Adin Ross said he’s proud of me for going viral for the hurricane challenge and peaking at 20K live viewers,” Smalls tweeted. “He also said he’s sending me $10K. Y’all think he’s really gonna go through with it?”

On October 17, Ross followed through with his word on giving Smalls $10k. “Received $10K from Adin Ross for doing the hurricane challenge last week! Looks like he’s a man of his word… some of y’all were so sure he wasn’t gonna pay me,” Smalls said.

Article continues after ad

Fans of Smalls’ growing popularity responded by saying Ross paying him was a major “W.” Others agreed that it was well deserved and that they were proud of Ross for following through.

Article continues after ad

Adin Ross also had his hands tied during another pledge he made during Hurricane Milton. Though he told Lieutenant Dan he’d give him a Kick deal, Ross took the offer back after Lieutenant Dan’s controversial streams.