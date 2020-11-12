 Malu Trevejo shows proof that Ryan Garcia lied about being engaged - Dexerto
Malu Trevejo shows proof that Ryan Garcia lied about being engaged

Published: 12/Nov/2020 2:37 Updated: 12/Nov/2020 2:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Malu Trevejo Ryan Garcia
Malu Trevejo / ESPN

Malu Trevejo came under fire after she was spotted kissing Ryan Garcia last month, but now she has come forward with private messages to prove he lied about being engaged.

Malu Trevejo was already a popular internet personality with millions of followers on social media. However, she has become a household name in recent weeks after she was spotted kissing Boxer Ryan Garcia.

It was more than an innocent moment, at least for Ryan Garcia. He is engaged to long-time girlfriend Drea Celine, who also happens to be pregnant with their second child. She was shocked and appalled when she found out.

The whole situation looked bad for Malu Trevejo as well. However, she denied knowing about him becoming a father and claims he remained tight-lipped about whether or not he was still in a relationship.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped people on social media from pointing the finger at her, claiming she is a homewrecker. Now, after a series of cryptic tweets and messages that alluded to her innocence, she’s finally dropped some proof.

Malu Trevejo leaked a private conversation the two of them had and explained the situation in more detail. It all started when he wanted to meet up with her, and insisted she go alone.

“I texted him after I found out all that shit,” she said. “You told me you were single, and then I see this, which is his wife [opening up about the situation] on Instagram.”

“I [will] make this better and clear the air,” he replied. “We are off and on and we aren’t getting back together no more, but she was still living with me [because] she was pregnant.”

Then, he accepted full responsibility and acknowledged that he Malu Trevejo in the dark. “I didn’t want this to be out there but [I] have to when you had nothing to do with it,” he said. “I’m sorry.”

Malu Trevejo Ryan Garcia
Malu Trevejo
Malu Trevejo’s kiss with Ryan Garcia proved to be far more controversial than she imagined.

“It’s fine. I don’t want our s**t to get f**ked up because I actually really f**k with you,” she said. However, she claims this was because he was still telling her they weren’t together anymore.

Then, in a turn of events, she became suspicious when he messaged back and said he wanted to catch up but didn’t want to be seen in public with her because he was ‘in camp’ and ‘couldn’t leave.’

From that point onward, she felt like he was probably lying and called it quits. The full video, which includes visual footage of the messages, can be seen below.

In the end, it seems like Malu Trevejo was telling the truth all along. People were quick to point their fingers and pin the blame on her, but now that more evidence has come to light, it looks like it falls on Ryan Garcia.

It’s been a rocky situation for all the parties involved, and it’s even harder when the world knows your business. But if Malu Trevejo’s words are anything to go by, this chapter has come to an end, and they’re all ready to move on.

Bella Poarch reveals the unexpected reason why she has so many tattoos

Published: 12/Nov/2020 1:21

by Virginia Glaze
Photos of Bella Poarch are shown side by side.
TikTok, Instagram: Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch is an up-and-coming TikTok star who shocked users with her sudden growth in popularity this year. However, her unique style has sparked some questions and controversy among fans — namely, her tattoos.

Warning: This article contains material that may be sensitive for some readers.

Bella Poarch has quickly become one of TikTok’s biggest personalities; boasting over 41 million followers on the viral video app, she even broke a record on the website for garnering the most likes on a single post.

However, her rise to fame was quickly met with controversy, after some fans took offense over her tattoo of the Rising Sun Flag, which was commonly used in WWII by the country.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I felt like a space princess🤍👽🚀

A post shared by Bella Poarch (@bella.poarch) on

Although Poarch explained that she wasn’t aware of the symbol’s meaning and promptly got it covered up in wake of the backlash, fans are still curious as to why she has so many tattoos — a question she answered during a soul-bearing video on November 11.

Poarch featured a comment from one fan in the TikTok, which read, “Why do you have so many tattoos? They don’t fit you.”

In response, Poarch showed off her ink, showcasing a full arm sleeve, a rabbit on her side, and wings on her back — actions that corresponded to her caption.

@bellapoarchReply to @omgtheykilldkenny I had a rough childhood. My scars from abuse made me insecure. And so I had to cover up my scars with tattoos.♬ This Is Home – Cavetown

“I had a rough childhood,” the TikToker explained. “My scars from abuse made me insecure. And so I had to cover up my scars with tattoos.”

As it turns out, Poarch’s tattoos are a way for her to handle her trauma from being abused as a child, and it wasn’t something that was easy for her to talk about.

“I wasn’t comfortable posting this,” she added in a comment. “But if you’re having a hard time right now, just know that you are not alone and you’ll make it through this. You are brave and strong.”

Bella Poarch writes an encouraging TikTok comment for victims of abuse.

Poarch’s video has been met with sympathy from her fans, who have likewise opened up about their own struggles with abuse.

Although her tattoos were once viewed with scrutiny, it seems that critics are now viewing her in a different light, with one commenter aptly writing of the situation: “This is why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover.”