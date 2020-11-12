Malu Trevejo shows proof that Ryan Garcia lied about being engaged - Dexerto

Malu Trevejo came under fire after she was spotted kissing Ryan Garcia last month, but now she has come forward with private messages to prove he lied about being engaged.

Malu Trevejo was already a popular internet personality with millions of followers on social media. However, she has become a household name in recent weeks after she was spotted kissing Boxer Ryan Garcia.

It was more than an innocent moment, at least for Ryan Garcia. He is engaged to long-time girlfriend Drea Celine, who also happens to be pregnant with their second child. She was shocked and appalled when she found out.

The whole situation looked bad for Malu Trevejo as well. However, she denied knowing about him becoming a father and claims he remained tight-lipped about whether or not he was still in a relationship.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped people on social media from pointing the finger at her, claiming she is a homewrecker. Now, after a series of cryptic tweets and messages that alluded to her innocence, she’s finally dropped some proof.

Malu Trevejo leaked a private conversation the two of them had and explained the situation in more detail. It all started when he wanted to meet up with her, and insisted she go alone.

“I texted him after I found out all that shit,” she said. “You told me you were single, and then I see this, which is his wife [opening up about the situation] on Instagram.”

“I [will] make this better and clear the air,” he replied. “We are off and on and we aren’t getting back together no more, but she was still living with me [because] she was pregnant.”

Then, he accepted full responsibility and acknowledged that he Malu Trevejo in the dark. “I didn’t want this to be out there but [I] have to when you had nothing to do with it,” he said. “I’m sorry.”

“It’s fine. I don’t want our s**t to get f**ked up because I actually really f**k with you,” she said. However, she claims this was because he was still telling her they weren’t together anymore.

Then, in a turn of events, she became suspicious when he messaged back and said he wanted to catch up but didn’t want to be seen in public with her because he was ‘in camp’ and ‘couldn’t leave.’

From that point onward, she felt like he was probably lying and called it quits. The full video, which includes visual footage of the messages, can be seen below.

TODAY IN EXPOSED: Malu Trevejo exposes Ryan Garcia for lying to her about being engaged. Malu’s messages show Ryan invited her to go to San Diego to meet her, he insisted that she go alone. She also shares messages showing Ryan started messaging her when she was 15. pic.twitter.com/BkM3ilPaGH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 11, 2020

In the end, it seems like Malu Trevejo was telling the truth all along. People were quick to point their fingers and pin the blame on her, but now that more evidence has come to light, it looks like it falls on Ryan Garcia.

It’s been a rocky situation for all the parties involved, and it’s even harder when the world knows your business. But if Malu Trevejo’s words are anything to go by, this chapter has come to an end, and they’re all ready to move on.