Sketch accepts Adin Ross fight offer for Sean O’Malley MMA match

It looks like two of the net’s biggest streamers might face off in the octagon, as Sketch has publicly proclaimed he’s willing to take on Adin Ross in Sean O’Malley’s MMA event.

On September 11, UFC champ Sean O’Malley appeared on Adin Ross’s Kick stream, where he tossed around the idea of hosting an MMA event featuring the broadcaster.

“You versus someone boxing or maybe some MMA,” Sean told Ross. “Someone your skill level, I don’t want you to get hurt.”

“What about you versus Sketch? Three, three-minute rounds, amateur MMA rules… you and Sketch can be the main event.”

Adin Ross seemed visibly excited about the possibility of testing his combat sports skills against Sketch — and now, it appears that Sketch has accepted the proposal.

On October 4, O’Malley published a tweet confirming that he’s hosting “a lil’ SSFC event in my warehouses,” calling it the “Suga Show Fighting Championship.”

Currently, he’s looking for five fights, including “possible” bouts for Sketch and even the Nelk Boys’ Steiny.

It didn’t take long for Sketch to reply, who wrote in a quote-retweet: “I’ll only fight Adin Ross.”

Fans were clearly excited about Sketch’s response, posting oodles of humorous memes and comments in anticipation for the possible bout.

While this might mark Sketch’s first foray into the octagon, it certainly isn’t Ross’s first rodeo. The streamer notably faced off with YouTube star IShowSpeed in an impromptu grappling match back in August, refereed by none other than UFC president Dana White.

Although their fight was just for fun, Speed absolutely dominated Adin, tapping the streamer out in mere seconds.

Adin has also spent ample time in the boxing gym alongside other streamers like Sneako. For now, it’s unclear how this proposed match will pan out, but fans are obviously keen to see the two face off in the ring.