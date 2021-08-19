Is Smash Ultimate’s final fighter a four-in-one Zelda character? Everything we know

Smash Ultimate’s Fighters Pass Volume 2 is set to conclude by December, 2021 and fans have been left speculating who the identity of the final DLC will be. The answer may already have been revealed.

In the build-up to the penultimate DLC fighter reveal at E3, some notable industry insiders seemed to hint that they knew who the next fighter was. Or at least, who one of the final fighters will be.

Back on June 12, Imran Khan, who has shared loads of Smash insider knowledge in the past, posted a cryptic tweet that piqued the curiosity of many fans.

“Zelda: Okay we gave all the champions their own mechs with kingdom-destroying, I mean saving, powers. There’s no way this goes wrong. The champions are incorruptible and their mechs are just empty vessels, which is totally fine!” he wrote.

Zelda: Okay we gave all the champions their own mechs with kingdom-destroying, I mean saving, powers. There’s no way this goes wrong. The champions are incorruptible and their mechs are just empty vessels, which is totally fine! *smash cut* Zelda: Aw shit — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) June 12, 2021

The next part of his tweet, however, is what people believed was a Smash hint: “*smash cut* Zelda: aw sh*t.”

Imran using the term “smash cut” here seemed a bit out of place, and some fans took that as an implication that the four champions from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Mipha, Daruk, Urbosa, and Revali) could be coming to Smash.

Bizarrely, this idea was suggested by the YouTube channel GameXplain on the eve of E3. GameXplain has had some knowledge of upcoming Smash content in the past and some fans took this video as a cheeky way of sharing what they know.

In any case, E3 came and went without the Four Champions being revealed, but there are some clues to suggest that this fighter is still planned.

Evidence for a Four Champions Fighter

Smash Ultimate creator and director Masahiro Sakurai has stated that “it’ll be a while before” the final DLC fighter is revealed.

The fact that it’s taking longer may suggest that this is a more complex addition to the cast, such as a four-in-one DLC fighter. It may also hint towards the next character’s relevance.

With the final DLC scheduled to release by December, a reveal at The Game Awards seems likely, just as Nintendo did with Joker and Sephiroth. That said, with Breath of the Wild 2 coming out, getting a BOTW fighter in Smash would be marketing genius.

Nintendo is bound to promote the heck out of the upcoming Zelda game and having a representative in Smash is a great way to do that.

Finally, if there is one series that greatly lacks representation in Smash, it’s Zelda. With three variants of Link, Zelda, Shiek and Ganondorf, the second-biggest Nintendo franchise has a lot to be desired.

As such, getting a four-in-one Zelda fighter would help close that gap significantly and let the series catch up to Pokemon, Mario and even Fire Emblem.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt, but it will be very interesting to see what ends up happening with Smash and who the final DLC is when the time finally comes.