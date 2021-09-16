Smash Ultimate leaker teases final DLC fighter, rules out multiple characters

A Nintendo insider with a history of correctly leaking information has teased new details about the final Smash Ultimate DLC fighter, their release date, and who it might actually be.

With just one DLC character yet to be announced as part of Fighters Pass Volume 2, it’s anyone’s guess who it will be. Fans have been actively hoping for a big name to end Smash Ultimate’s content with a bang.

As such, names like Crash Bandicoot, Master Chief, Doomslayer, and Sora are thrown around ad nauseam by players wishing to see their favorite video game icon make their way into the game.

Now, according to insider Samus Hunter, fans may not have long to wait and it seems like every single one of those characters (minus Sora) is still on the table.

I would say 80% chance, the chance of the final character being first party are low. WarioWare, Dread and all the upcoming game will have dedicated Spirit Battles. Pokémon, Astral Chain, Paper Mario and other recent major Switch titles are all represented. — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak inside (@SamusHunter2) September 5, 2021

Nintendo fighters de-confirmed?

In a Twitter thread, the leaker explained how they’re 80% sure the next DLC character will be a third party, seemingly ruling out a Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 representative and fan-favorite Waluigi.

“The chance of the final character being first party are low,” they stated. “WarioWare, Dread, and all the upcoming game will have dedicated Spirit Battles. Pokémon, Astral Chain, Paper Mario, and other recent major Switch titles are all represented.”

However, the leaker further noted that they don’t know exactly who the final DLC is, yet anyway.

“I don’t know who will be, but given that the next game update is scheduled for late September/October, there is a strong chance that the next Direct will reveal the final character,” they said.

In some additional remarks later, the leaker discussed the rumored September Nintendo Direct in greater detail, commenting that they believe the final DLC will be coming in October.

Keep in mind that Challenger Pack 11 is scheduled to be released by December 2021, so there is still some time left for Nintendo to announce it. If the last character isn’t revealed at a Nintendo Direct, then The Game Awards may be the best remaining option.

Of course, it’s always possible that the final character does end up being first party and Samus Hunter ends up being wrong, so take everything with a grain of salt, but given how they’ve been right in the past, don’t be surprised if a third party closes the pass.