Hidden Nintendo Smash Ultimate YouTube videos leak possible double E3 fighter reveal - Dexerto

Eagle-eyed Super Smash Bros Ultimate fans have discovered a couple of secret videos in a Masahiro Sakurai playlist on YouTube that may suggest a double fighter reveal at E3.

Smash Ultimate announcements are normally made at large Nintendo events, and the Direct scheduled for E3 is no exception.

Nintendo has made good use of their E3 presence in the past to announce not only Smash Ultimate and its incredible cast featuring every previous fighter in the franchise’s history, but also its DLC.

In 2019, Nintendo shocked the world by announcing not just Banjo & Kazooie, but Hero from Dragon Quest, too.

Double E3 Smash reveal leaked?

Now, on the eve of Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct, fans have spotted potential evidence for another double reveal.

In an official Nintendo playlist dubbed “Masahiro Sakurai,” there are two unavailable videos listed as “hidden,” suggesting that both videos are for fighter reveals.

“I guess Smash is ending with their last 2 DLC characters tomorrow at E3,” a user wrote on Twitter with a screengrab of the playlist.

Bizarrely, the last video uploaded to the playlist is “Mr Sakurai presents Hero,” which is from way back in July 2019. It also includes videos for Smash 4 on Wii U and 3DS.

It’s unclear exactly when the playlist was updated to include the two videos currently hidden, so this could all be unfortunate timing, but a double reveal does seem possible given Nintendo’s E3 history.

Sakurai has made a point to specifically reiterate that there are only two DLC spots left with Fighters Pass Volume 2 and pending a potential final bonus character, there’s little reason to doubt him.

Who are the final two Smash Ultimate fighters?

If Nintendo does opt for the double reveal, it’s also possible we could be looking at a Western character alongside one from the East, just like how they did in 2019 with Banjo and Hero.

So far, the frontrunners from fan speculation include the likes of Crash Bandicoot, Master Chief, Doomslayer and Ryu Hayabusa.

As always, take all these rumors and possible leaks with a grain of salt. We’ll find out for sure once Nintendo’s E3 Direct kicks off Tuesday, June 15 and 9AM PST.