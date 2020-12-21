 Smash Ultimate amiibo theory reveals possible release for DLC fighter 9 - Dexerto
Smash Ultimate amiibo theory reveals possible release for DLC fighter 9

Published: 21/Dec/2020 19:22

by Michael Gwilliam
Smash Ultimate DLC pack 9
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

While Sephiroth was just recently added to the Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster, the release date for DLC fighter 9 may already be known, thanks to the yet-to-be-debunked amiibo theory.

Smash Ultimate fans are some of the most observant in gaming and whenever a trend emerges, they’re normally quick to spot it. One trend with DLC fighter releases shows that they are often accompanied by new waves of amiibo.

The concept of “amiibo theory” is very simple and it has never been proven wrong.; in the past, amiibo releases have always been accompanied by a DLC fighter within the next two weeks. Back in August, Twitter user APC_Cipher showcased how amiibo have dropped around the same time as six of the then seven DLC fighters.

When Pirahna Plant came out, the second set of amiibo hit shelves eleven days later. The third wave came out five days before Joker was available, followed by eleven days in between Hero and wave 4.

Sixteen days after Banjo was downloadable, the fifth set dropped. Next, for Terry Bogard, amiibo wave #6 was two days after his release in Japan and nine for Europe/North America. With Byleth, amiibo wave seven was 11 days before she came out. Finally, with Minecraft Steve, there were nine days between his release and the next wave.

The two exceptions to this theory are Min Min, who had no amiibo released when she came out, and Final Fantasy 7’s Sephiroth.

 

That said, however, the fact remains that whenever an amiibo wave releases, there has yet to be a time where a new fighter did not accompany them. This now brings us to DLC fighter nine and the next amiibos.

Wave #9, which consists of Terry, Byleth, and Banjo is scheduled for March 26, 2021. If history once again repeats itself, this means we could be getting the next DLC fighter around this time, either in March or early April.

Sephiroth in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Min Min and Sephiroth were released without an amiibo wave, but there has never been a new amiibo drop without a DLC fighter accompanying it.

A March release may end up working out well for Nintendo as they could potentially announce the final two characters in Fighters Pass Volume 2 at E3.

Fighters Pass Volume 2 is still on track to conclude as late as December 2021, so expect to see three more characters released next year. It’s still unclear who exactly the next fighter will be, but it will be very difficult to top either Sephiroth or Steve as both announcements were extremely well-received.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 21/Dec/2020 19:06

by Bill Cooney

Austrian footballer Konrad Laimer is the latest player to get his own Freeze SBC from EA Sports, and we’ve got all the info you need to complete the requirements and add it to your collection.

RB Leipzig’s Laimer has been a stalwart on defense, but his newest card takes him from central defender to right back, similar to other position change cards we’ve seen during the Winter promo.

So, let’s get right into it and take a look at what Laimer is working with on this card and everything else you’ll need to know to grab it for yourself.

Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Konrad Laimer’s Freeze SBC card.

Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

There are two different SBCs to complete in order to finish up this challenge, called RB Leipzig and Bundesliga. All together they should run you 142,000 to 160,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you prefer.

The full list of requirements is below:

RB Leipzig

  • Number of players from RB Leipzig: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of Players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of Players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC solutions

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be updating with some of the cheapest solutions as they become available. To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

If you want to grab Laimer’s card for yourself, you only have five days until Saturday, December 26 to knock it out, perfect to do if you need something to keep you busy over the holiday break.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest ultimate team news, updates, leaks and solutions.