Sephiroth's stage could be Smash Ultimate's first tournament-legal DLC - Dexerto

Sephiroth’s stage could be Smash Ultimate’s first tournament-legal DLC

Published: 22/Dec/2020 0:07

by Michael Gwilliam
Nintendo

Despite Super Smash Bros Ultimate having a record number of fighters and stages, there has never been a DLC stage balanced enough to find its way into tournament play. Now, that all could change thanks to Sephiroth and his Northern Cave stage.

The reason why so few stages are legal in Smash Bros has to do with elements of RNG, stage hazards, and layout. If a stage has walls or awkward starting spawns, it could give one player an advantage.

All of the DLC in Smash Ultimate and even Smash 4 previously have had stages that just didn’t make sense from a competitive standpoint and as such, they were never allowed in tournaments.

Luckily, Northern Cave seems to be the first-ever exception to the rule, but its legality may depend on another stage being removed from competitive play for it to work.

Sephiroth in Smash
Nintendo
There’s a case to be made for legalizing Northern Cave.

As professional player Jason ‘’ Zimmerman explained in a new video, Northern Cave shares some similarities to Kalos Pokemon League: “Why this stage should be legal is because it’s actually very unique from all the other stages,” he stated.

After some testing to determine the stage’s length, ceiling size and more, Zimmerman had some interesting findings.

“In a nutshell, it has the lowest ceiling in the entire game,” he revealed, adding that some moves can kill 1% earlier than other stages.

The ledge to blast zone will also kill about 1% sooner than on a stage such as Final Destination. The big thing, however, is that the platforms on Northern Cave are quite different compared to Kalos and for the better if you’re an aggressive player.

On Kalos, it’s standard to camp on the edge of the platform and they’re higher, extending far beyond the stage itself. This is very good for fighters who benefit from stalling.

“If you were to compare Kalos and Sephiroth’s stage, it really feels like Kalos is the much more ‘time out stage’,” Mew2King said, referring to how some players win by having the game clock run down.

Kalos stage in Smash
Nintendo
Kalos is an extremely campy stage.

According to the Smash pro, Northern Cave could end up being a viable stage on its own or even replace Kalos as a better version of it.

As for the background potentially being distracting, Mew2King also addressed that, noting how it’s very similar to Final Destination, so there is no reason why Northern Cave should be an issue.

While LAN events may have taken a big hit in 2020, it will be interesting to see how Smash tournaments proceed in the new year and if organizers decide to legalize Sephiroth’s stage in place of Kalos.

Overwatch

Incredible Overwatch skin concept turns Zenyatta into a billiards pro

Published: 21/Dec/2020 22:10

by Michael Gwilliam
Zenyatta billiards
Pixabay

Zenyatta

A new Overwatch skin idea for Zenyatta is making rounds online and fans think it would be a perfect addition to the game’s Anniversary Event.

Zenyatta is one of the most popular Overwatch heroes, blending both support and DPS into a character that seems rather balanced. While he has low healing output, restoring only 30 HP per second, his damage numbers and Discord Orb utility make him a threat.

As such, the hero has some of the best skins Overwatch has to offer in the form of Cultist for Halloween or his baseball pitcher outfit for Summer Games. Now, however, a fan has created a skin that fans are going crazy over.

Redditor Tytocracy decided to turn Zenyatta into a billiards pro in a fancy suit and the design is absolutely incredible.

Zenyatta on Temple of Anubis
Blizzard Entertainment
Zenyatta is one of the most popular Overwatch heroes.

This skin takes Zenyatta and morphs him, transforming his Orbs of Destruction into Billiard balls with numbers and stripes.

A nice aqua blue bow tie completes the ensemble, which has Zen dressed in nice dress pants, shoes and a comfortable blazer.

“I’m using my newfound and extremely minor internet influence to lobby for a Zenyatta skin I have wanted since before I started playing Overwatch,” the user titled his post.

I’m using my newfound and extremely minor internet influence to lobby for a Zenyatta skin I have wanted since before I started playing Overwatch from Overwatch

While the idea of Zenyatta throwing Billiards may not be a new concept, the user further added that they had yet to “see anyone who has suggested something like this to Blizzard” and went on to give his full approval to the gaming company.

“I, the artist, fully consent to Blizzard just yoinking this idea and sticking it in the game. Zen deserves it. We all deserve it. Thank you for listening,” they jokingly stated in the comments.

It’s unclear if this would be all it would take for the company to simply use the skin idea, but at least the artist went out of their way to give Blizzard the go-ahead, much to the approval of users in the comments.

Blizzard Entertainment
Zenyatta has some of the best Overwatch skins.

“Perfect skin for the next Anniversary,” a fellow player remarked. “This would be fantastic!” another joyously wrote.

We’ll have to wait and see what Blizzard decides to do with Zenyatta and if the skin ever ends up making it to the game, but hopefully we get to use it in a future event or even Overwatch 2.