Retired LEGO McLaren GTR actually in stock & with a discount

A must-have set for McLaren fans, the retired LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR is still in stock at Walmart and it’s been handed a discount.

An array of retired LEGO Technic sets, such as the LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron and LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3, are still, though not officially at LEGO, available. All you need to do is keep a keen eye on online stores and you might just find a few box-fresh examples of the discontinued LEGO kit you missed out on.

However, like many retired LEGO sets, such as those mentioned above, these kits’ prices have increased, sometimes significantly, with post-retirement prices coming in at jaw-dropping premiums. Yet, there are occasions where a discontinued kit has been discounted.

Article continues after ad

Retired in 2023 following a lifespan of just more than 34 months, the retired LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR is one of the latter. Walmart has cut this set’s post-retirement price of $63 by $13.03, which brings it down to its original asking price of $49.97.

Article continues after ad

LEGO

So, if you missed out on grabbing this LEGO Technic set before it was discontinued in 2023, now is the time. Besides, with the discount, you’ll be getting it for the same price as before. You’ll have to jump, though, as you never know how many examples are left.

The LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR has to be one of the best LEGO Technic sets for kids ever created. Each of this kit’s 830 pieces clicks together to create a spectacular replica of the British brand’s track-only supercar.

Article continues after ad

The LEGO version of the Senna GTR is dressed in the original model’s livery, features authentic decals, and is fitted with dihedral doors. In addition, it is equipped with several functional items, which includes steering and a LEGO-reimagined V8 engine, replete with moving pistons.

LEGO

The completed build measures three inches tall, four inches wide, and 12 inches in length. It is sure to look great on display, especially next to your other McLaren-inspired LEGO sets, such as the recently-released LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4, LEGO Technic NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car, and the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Formula 1 Race Car.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.